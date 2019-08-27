Wolters Kluwer Announces Expansion of Labor Law and Arbitration Content

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the expansion of its acclaimed Cheetah™ Labor & Employment Law portfolio, providing users with timely, curated content on labor and arbitration.

Based on direct customer feedback, the portfolio's newest enhancements provide deep and current labor law and arbitration coverage all in a single platform. The new Labor & Employment Arbitration collection on Cheetah™ Labor & Employment Law now houses all of Wolters Kluwer's growing database of more than 42,000 arbitration awards. The collection also offers additional arbitration research aids and tools, such as arbitrator bios, in one convenient location. Further, new monthly labor and union-focused articles from seasoned experts have been added to Wolters Kluwer's flagship labor and employment current awareness service, Employment Law Daily, to provide practical perspectives in this important area.

"The enhancement of our Labor & Employment Law portfolio reflects our commitment to listening closely to our customers on an ongoing basis to meet their evolving needs," said David Stephanides, Editorial Manager for the Labor & Employment Law product line at Wolters Kluwer. "We are pleased to collaborate with industry thought leaders to add even more deep domain content for our customers, and provide them with practical information, analysis and tools to help them understand and effectively respond to the challenges of a shifting labor and employment landscape."

The new features of the Labor & Employment Law portfolio include:

A library of more than 42,000 labor arbitration awards, now available on Cheetah™ Labor & Employment Law, including more than 9,500 awards from the American Arbitration Association;

"Labor Pulse" monthly article series by noted labor law expert Dr. Jim Castagnera, Esq. , now available on Employment Law Daily, which provides cutting-edge, practical commentary on key developments and trends affecting labor, unions, and collective bargaining; and

monthly article series by noted labor law expert Dr. , now available on which provides cutting-edge, practical commentary on key developments and trends affecting labor, unions, and collective bargaining; and "The Lighter Side of Labor Law" monthly articles by Jackson Lewis P.C. Principal Dan Schudroff, now available on Employment Law Daily, which offer interesting and enlightening perspectives at the intersection of labor law and popular culture.

To learn more about the newly enhanced Labor & Employment Law portfolio, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/cheetah/labor-and-employment-law/

Wolters Kluwer provides world-class content on labor and employment law. Notable products include the Labor & Employment Law Library on Cheetah™, a complete online resource that links federal and state labor and employment laws to thousands of cases, concise explanations, expert analysis, and more than 42,000 arbitration awards creating one of the most robust online libraries for labor and employment law research. The platform also includes Employment Law Daily and time-saving tools such as federal and state employment law comparison charts, tracker news alerts, and SmartTasks.

