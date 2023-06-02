Wolters Kluwer announces extension of Kluwer Arbitration's collaboration with the International Council for Commercial Arbitration

Users will have exclusive access to selected arbitral awards and related decisions from institutions around the world, indexed and redacted by the experts at ICCA

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the extension to Kluwer Arbitration's collaboration with the International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA). Users will now have exclusive access to selected arbitral awards and related decisions from institutions around the world, indexed and redacted by the experts at ICCA.

The ICCA Awards Series is a new online publication created by ICCA, devoted solely to arbitral awards and related decisions relevant to the development of international arbitration. The awards and decisions are selected in cooperation with various arbitral institutions to ensure their wide dissemination and enhance their visibility, while maintaining confidentiality, if needed. Each decision features an abstract summarizing the most significant legal and factual issues, and users can access keyword indexing to accelerate their research.

The first batch of awards published was made possible through the generous assistance of the SCC Arbitration Institute, continuing ICCA's productive collaboration with the SCC (through, for instance, a "Focus on Sweden" within the ICCA publications on Kluwer Arbitration). Collaborations with other arbitral institutes are to follow soon.

"Our continued work with the ICCA is fundamental to our ongoing efforts to expand Kluwer Arbitration's collection of international commercial and investment arbitration materials, providing legal professionals with the most comprehensive solution for arbitration," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Through this collaboration, we are particularly pleased to offer our customers a unique selection of the most interesting arbitral decisions, while respecting the confidentiality of the parties."

"ICCA is proud to give high-quality arbitral awards the place they deserve in this new series," said Stephan W. Schill, General Editor of ICCA Publications. "The ICCA Award Series is thoroughly curated, separates the wheat from the chaff, and aims at enhancing transparency and the rule of law in the transnational justice system."

ICCA is a non-governmental organization founded in 1961 and devoted to promoting the use and improving the processes of arbitration, conciliation, and other forms of international dispute resolution. Today, ICCA is a global membership organization made up of over 1,000 international dispute resolution specialists from some 100 countries. ICCA's branch for young practitioners – Young ICCA – includes over 10,000 members.

"SCC Arbitration Institute provides a neutral, independent, and impartial venue for dispute resolution the Swedish way in commercial business around the world," said Caroline Falconer, SCC Secretary General. "We keep at the forefront of change to meet the developing needs of the business community, and publishing anonymized SCC awards of general interest in cooperation with ICCA and Wolters Kluwer is in line with this goal and will provide better foreseeability in future arbitration."

