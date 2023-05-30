Wolters Kluwer announces global, strategic partnership with LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree to leverage Wolters Kluwer's CCH® Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) expert solution to enable clients to streamline financial close & consolidation, regulatory compliance, and planning processes

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik, today announced a strategic partnership with LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company. This partnership provides LTIMindtree's global clients with access to the CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution, which supports and accelerates the digital transformation of financial operations through a unified platform.

The award-winning CCH Tagetik solution provides an intuitive interface, built-in financial intelligence and automated workflows that go beyond traditional CPM solutions, empowering finance teams across industries to:

Complete everyday financial processes, swiftly, so that teams can focus on strategic goals

Adhere to major financial regulations and simplify compliance processes

Improve productivity and reduce financial close cycle time

Make faster and better-informed financial decisions

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said:

"We are excited to partner with Wolters Kluwer and combine the salient features of CCH Tagetik with our domain expertise to accelerate the financial transformation initiatives of our clients with renewed rigor, agility, and efficiency. We are confident that the CCH Tagetik embedded predictive intelligence and open, unified platform architecture will enable CFOs across industries to solve complex business challenges and achieve transformation at scale by making it easier to integrate enterprise-wide financial, strategic, and operational processes and goals."

As part of this agreement, LTIMindtree will serve as the technology implementation partner, supporting the deployment of the CCH® Tagetik platform in clients' environments.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Corporate Performance Solutions at Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik, added:

"This strategic partnership provides Wolters Kluwer with additional fuel to accelerate the rapid, global expansion of our comprehensive CCH® Tagetik platform among LTIMindtree clients. Together, we will deliver strong value in finance transformation projects."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company - combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

