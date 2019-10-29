Wolters Kluwer Announces Most Successful Form 5500 Filing Season with Market Leading Solution Powered by ftwilliam.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., the market's leading provider of content and solutions for pension and employee benefits professionals, today announced its most successful filing season for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory's ftwilliam.com Form 5500 software.

ftwilliam.com's Form 5500 Software Module solidified its position as a market leader with an increased number of annual Form 5500 filings completed using the ftwilliam.com software, further elevating user experience and customer support. More Form 5500 filings were processed using ftwilliam.com's 5500 software than any other 5500 software, with total 2018 filings amounting to 262,000, an eight-percent increase from the year prior. ftwilliam.com now accounts for more than 30 percent of all 5500 form filings – the largest percentage of all online filing service providers, including eight out of ten of the largest Third-Party Administrator Firms in the country and two of the Big Four accounting firms utilizing the software. With issues reported by the Department of Labor (DOL) amounting to less than 0.5 percent, and a total accepted filings increase of 7.8% year over year from 2017-2018, the ftwilliam.com Form 5500 software helps drive a more efficient filing process, saving professionals time and money.

"ftwilliam.com's Form 5500 module is the most straightforward software we use and while support is rarely needed, the customer support line is both prompt and extremely helpful," said Cari Massey-Sears, CPC, QPA, Director of Operations, Shareholder at Dunbar, Bender & Zapf. "ftwilliam.com's software has enabled us and our clients to simplify an otherwise complicated and taxing process. We couldn't be happier to utilize this solution, and because of our positive experience, are reviewing additional products offered in this product suite to help improve our operations."

ftwilliam.com, a product suite from Wolters Kluwer, offers pension and employee benefits professionals fully web-based software that streamlines tasks in the areas of government form filings, including Form 5500, retirement plan document generation and annual compliance testing. ftwilliam.com is committed to providing a top-notch user experience and personalized customer support, ensuring that customers can speak with a live representative to receive a response in real-time. ftwilliam.com is one of the first vendors to release the 5500 forms and updates annually, allowing practitioners to get an early start on completing the forms and is known throughout the industry for its outstanding product support.

To learn more about ftwilliam.com's 5500 software, visit: http://product.ftwilliam.com/products/5500-pbgc-forms/

ftwilliam.com, a product suite from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., offers employee benefit professionals modern and cloud-based plan document (including defined contribution and defined benefit), government forms (5500, 1099 and 5300), compliance testing and reporting, and distribution tracking software. Easy-to-use, integrated, and world-class customer support make ftwilliam.com the perfect solution for employee benefits professionals. ftwilliam.com's integrated cloud-based software has become a major force within the retirement services industry, driving innovation, streamlining workflows, and providing world-class customer support.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

