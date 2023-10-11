Wolters Kluwer announces refreshed interface and enhancements on Kluwer Arbitration

Enhancements to Profile Navigator and Relationship Indicator tools provide advanced search capabilities and more comprehensive view of potential conflicts of interest

NEW YORK , Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has refreshed the interface and made enhancements to two of its key data-driven tools: the Profile Navigator and Relationship Indicator within Kluwer Arbitration. These tools play a pivotal role in helping arbitration professionals identify the right arbitrator for their case, diversify the pool of arbitrators, and uncover potential conflicts.

"We are confident that these improvements will empower arbitration professionals to make sharper, data-driven decisions that can make all the difference in the arbitrator selection process," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The new enhancements combined with the tools' existing functionalities will give a comprehensive assessment of an arbitrator to match the merits of a particular case and help identify potential conflicts of interest."

The redesigned Profile Navigator offers enhanced search options and provides additional filters to search for arbitrators from a wider range of backgrounds and perspectives, as well as an improved and more detailed profile presentation.

In addition, the refreshed Relationship Indicator tool now provides an even more comprehensive view of potential conflicts of interest to ensure users can make informed decisions about arbitrator selection while minimizing the risk of conflicts. The new interface of the Profile Navigator and Relationship Indicator allows these tools to function more intuitively and in a more user-friendly manner, providing a faster and more responsive experience so users can access critical information more efficiently.

