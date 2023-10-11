Wolters Kluwer announces refreshed interface and enhancements on Kluwer Arbitration

News provided by

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

11 Oct, 2023, 10:01 ET

 Enhancements to Profile Navigator and Relationship Indicator tools provide advanced search capabilities and more comprehensive view of potential conflicts of interest

NEW YORK , Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has refreshed the interface and made enhancements to two of its key data-driven tools: the Profile Navigator and Relationship Indicator within Kluwer Arbitration. These tools play a pivotal role in helping arbitration professionals identify the right arbitrator for their case, diversify the pool of arbitrators, and uncover potential conflicts.

"We are confident that these improvements will empower arbitration professionals to make sharper, data-driven decisions that can make all the difference in the arbitrator selection process," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The new enhancements combined with the tools' existing functionalities will give a comprehensive assessment of an arbitrator to match the merits of a particular case and help identify potential conflicts of interest."

The redesigned Profile Navigator offers enhanced search options and provides additional filters to search for arbitrators from a wider range of backgrounds and perspectives, as well as an improved and more detailed profile presentation.

In addition, the refreshed Relationship Indicator tool now provides an even more comprehensive view of potential conflicts of interest to ensure users can make informed decisions about arbitrator selection while minimizing the risk of conflicts. The new interface of the Profile Navigator and Relationship Indicator allows these tools to function more intuitively and in a more user-friendly manner, providing a faster and more responsive experience so users can access critical information more efficiently.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Frank Ready
Senior Specialist, External Communications
Legal & Regulatory
Wolters Kluwer
Office: 717-205-3647
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Also from this source

Wolters Kluwer reimbursement experts to speak at the American Health Information Management Association conference

Wolters Kluwer reimbursement experts to speak at the American Health Information Management Association conference

Three experts from Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S. will lead a session at this year's American Health Information Management Association...
Wolters Kluwer adds new Unified Patent Court Case Law Tracker to Kluwer IP Law

Wolters Kluwer adds new Unified Patent Court Case Law Tracker to Kluwer IP Law

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has updated its award-winning intellectual property rights and registration solution Kluwer IP Law with the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.