Wolters Kluwer Announces Strategic Alliance with Dispute Resolution Data

DRD, the sole source of aggregated data from arbitration and mediation institutions worldwide, is now available through Wolters Kluwer. Kluwer Arbitration customers will be able to access the service as a complementary solution with an additional subscription through www.KluwerArbitration.com. The strategic alliance enables customers to access aggregated datasets and statistical information, presented by case types and geographic regions, as well as insight into trends in international commercial arbitration and mediation. DRD also provides cost, time and other valuable process information to formulate strategies that can transform the level of service for clients, and can play a key role in preparing precise budgets, determining when and where cases will settle, and assessing success rates of counterclaims and mediation.

"This partnership with DRD is another key step in our efforts to provide our customers with expert tools to support research and case strategies, and to contribute to greater transparency in commercial arbitration," said Ewa Cairns-Szkatula, Product Manager for the International Group of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

"There is a wealth of accumulated knowledge within our target fields but a dearth of statistical data to back up, reinforce, or indeed, to modify or correct misperception within that knowledge," said William K. Slate, Chairman and CEO of DRD. "We are pleased to partner with Wolters Kluwer and bring DRD's capabilities to a vast range of clients in international arbitration and mediation – from law firms and corporate legal departments, to law scholars, to insurers and third-party funders."

Wolters Kluwer's International Group is the leading provider of English-language cross-border legal information and in-depth solutions for the global business and academic communities. Areas of expertise include arbitration, intellectual property law, international taxation, and competition law.

To learn more, visit:

www.kluwerarbitration.com/drd

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Dispute Resolution Data (DRD)

Dispute Resolution Data, LLC (DRD) has established the first and only global database pertaining to international commercial arbitration and mediation dispositions. With its signature investor, Joe Mansueto, founder of Morningstar, and DRD Co-Founders, Bill and Debi Slate, DRD has developed a robust database for data collection and reporting. New data is added continuously, as cases are closed.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-announces-strategic-alliance-with-dispute-resolution-data-300654062.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

http://www.WoltersKluwerLR.com

