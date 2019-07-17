Wolters Kluwer Announces Strategic Alliance with Docket Navigator

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced plans to advance its market-leading intellectual property and antitrust content and workflow solutions through a strategic alliance with Docket Navigator, an acclaimed litigation intelligence platform.

Docket Navigator is a litigation database tool that tracks current cases from the time a complaint is filed through the filing of the notice of appeal in patent, trademark, copyright and antitrust cases and includes a daily email alert and case analytics. This strategic alliance will allow current Docket Navigator subscribers to access the platform through Cheetah™, Wolters Kluwer's award-winning legal research platform.

"Business development and an understanding of litigation trends are continual needs for our law firm customers," said Susan Gruesser, Product Line Director for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Through Cheetah, our customers will not only be able to subscribe to our preeminent and authoritative second source material, such as Areeda and Hovenkamp's Antitrust Law and Goldstein on Copyright, but will also have access to Docket Navigator, a strategic business development and litigation tool. We're always looking for new ways to help our customers drive efficiency and deliver value, and we are pleased that this alliance will bring even more convenience and ease of use to their workflow."

"We are pleased to announce an alliance with Wolters Kluwer to offer their customers seamless access to Docket Navigator's powerful litigation data and analytics," said Docket Navigator CEO Darryl Towell.

Access to Docket Navigator is available through three Cheetah™ platforms, including IP Cheetah™, WK Trademark Navigator, and Antitrust & Competition Cheetah™. Users will have access to a number of powerful research capabilities, including:

Unparalleled expert curation: Docket Navigator's U.S.-based legal editors curate litigation data by hand, recording up to 29 different types of data for each court document and up to 19 different types of data for each case. The result is the most detailed, most accurate and most comprehensive litigation database available.

Docket Navigator's U.S.-based legal editors curate litigation data by hand, recording up to 29 different types of data for each court document and up to 19 different types of data for each case. The result is the most detailed, most accurate and most comprehensive litigation database available. Stellar Analytics: The platform's research database, special reports and enhanced analytics help users to make more informed, data driven decisions and helps you avoid costly litigation errors.

The platform's research database, special reports and enhanced analytics help users to make more informed, data driven decisions and helps you avoid costly litigation errors. Powerful Solutions: To enhance users' participation in the evolution of future-ready law firms, Wolters Kluwer is providing access to Docket Navigator's data and analytics, in tandem with Wolters Kluwer's own workflow solutions and industry-leading content, to drive efficiency and profitability.

To enhance users' participation in the evolution of future-ready law firms, is providing access to Docket Navigator's data and analytics, in tandem with own workflow solutions and industry-leading content, to drive efficiency and profitability. Timeliness: Users can stay current in fewer than five minutes a day by leveraging email reports and custom alerts keep user up to date. New case notifications are a quick and convenient way to learn of new cases.

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer's Intellectual Property and Antitrust solutions and Docket Navigator, visit: WoltersKluwerLR.com/Cheetah and Docketnavigator.com

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com , follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: linda.gharib@wolterskluwer.com

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

https://www.wolterskluwerlr.com

