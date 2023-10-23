Wolters Kluwer to help clients navigate the future of legal operations during ELM Amplify 2023

The annual user conference will explore how innovative technologies are transforming legal operations

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' award-winning teams of legal operations experts and technologists are inviting clients to join them in Bonita Springs, Florida for ELM Amplify 2023. The annual user conference will be held between October 24th and 26th at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort.

The 2023 event is geared towards empowering clients to "Navigate Boldly" in their pursuit of overcoming challenges and charting a successful course for the future in today's dynamic business landscape. Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, will launch the conference with his keynote address at 8:30 am EST on October 24. A panel, hosted by Ari Kaplan – a prolific legal industry thought leader and Principal at Ari Kaplan Advisors – focusing on navigating legal department and law firm relationships will immediately follow and feature contributions from Kevin Iredell, Chief Marketing Officer at Lowenstein Sandler LLP, Maitane Arozena, Global Legal Solutions Head of Technology Innovation & Execution and Third Party Management at Citi, and Dan Winkler, Leader of the Claims Legal Department at Westfield Group.

To help clients prepare for the road ahead, the conference will explore the cutting-edge legal solutions and best practices that are transforming the landscape of legal operations. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers and witness firsthand the transformative power of emerging technologies in the Meet the Experts and Demo Café. Meanwhile, guest speaker Neal Peterson – a South African solo racing yachtsman and history-making extreme adventurer – will share the story of how he overcame adversities to race 27,000 miles across the world's seas.

ELM Solutions experts will also lead training sessions designed to help them get the most out of award-winning products such as TyMetrix® 360° – ELM Solutions' SaaS-based e-billing and matter management tool – and Passport, the company's celebrated enterprise legal management platform. Later in the conference, ELM Solutions will announce the winner of its seventh annual Legal Innovator Awards, honoring forward-thinking clients who have exhibited a commitment to innovation in the pursuit of more efficient and predictable legal services.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

