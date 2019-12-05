Wolters Kluwer Broadens Its Acclaimed Cheetah™ Labor & Employment Law Portfolio with New Content and Workflow Tools

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the addition of new curated content and the enhancement of several tools within its Labor & Employment Law portfolio available on Cheetah™, Wolters Kluwer's acclaimed legal research platform.

The portfolio's new enhancements include four new SmartTasks and two new SmartCharts, providing practice-ready tools geared toward specific topics, including handling sexual harassment complaints, visa requirements and employment verification, and covenants not to compete. With these tools, users can access step-by-step guidance and reliable insights on highly complex labor and employment law issues, streamlining workflow and improving efficiency.

The new content available to users through Cheetah™ includes "Arbitration in the Trenches," by Arbitrator Phillip Finkelstein, J.D., providing practical monthly commentary designed to help professionals new to arbitration understand and apply key issues and concepts. Wolters Kluwer has also added "On the Labor Front" by Michael J. Soltis, J.D., a monthly article that offers timely, practical insights on contemporary topics in labor law and collective bargaining as well as Soltis' observations on the application of the law based on his more than 30 years of practice. New treatises, including Inside Arbitration: How an Arbitrator Decides Labor and Employment Cases by highly regarded arbitrator, Roger Abrams, J.D., Family and Medical Leave Guide, and Wage-Hour Compliance Handbook, have been added to the Labor & Employment Law library, as well.

"We are committed to listening closely to our customers to meet their evolving needs, and the recent enhancements to our Labor & Employment Law content and tools are a reflection of that ongoing commitment," said Chris Carr, Corporate Compliance Portfolio Director for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "By investing in our portfolio, we are investing in the success of our customers. We are thrilled to continue to elevate our content and workflow capabilities to help our customers effectively respond to the challenges of a shifting labor and employment law landscape."

This enhancement is Wolters Kluwer's latest step in a series of moves to deliver an unmatched portfolio of market-leading labor and employment law content and practice tools within Cheetah™. Earlier this year, Wolters Kluwer announced the addition of timely, curated labor law and arbitration content.

New features of the Labor & Employment Law portfolio include:

Labor & Employment Arbitration Box: Redesigned based on customer feedback, this tool now brings together all of Wolters Kluwer's arbitration awards databases, research aids and tools in one convenient, easy-to-find and easy-to-use location on Cheetah™.

Redesigned based on customer feedback, this tool now brings together all of arbitration awards databases, research aids and tools in one convenient, easy-to-find and easy-to-use location on Cheetah™. " Covenants Not to Compete Compare" SmartChart authored by Mark R. Filipp , J.D., is arranged alphabetically by state jurisdiction to streamline research, providing an overview by state and by issue with the most recent related cases and decisions in each state.

authored by , J.D., is arranged alphabetically by state jurisdiction to streamline research, providing an overview by state and by issue with the most recent related cases and decisions in each state. Visa Requirements, Employment Verification and Withholding Compare SmartChart : Provides up-to-date state and federal rules on the applicable law, definitions, eligibility, employment limitations, employment verification rules, FICA requirements, income tax withholding and unemployment insurance requirements for the 44 different types of visas.

: Provides up-to-date state and federal rules on the applicable law, definitions, eligibility, employment limitations, employment verification rules, FICA requirements, income tax withholding and unemployment insurance requirements for the 44 different types of visas. Four new SmartTasks:

Responding to a Sexual Harassment Complaint



Drafting an Employment Dispute Settlement Agreement and Release



Defending a DOL or ICE Worker Visa Audit



Navigating the Foreign Worker Visa Application Process

White-Collar Exemption Advisor is updated and reflects the new overtime rules released by the Department of Labor in September 2019 and effective January 1, 2020 .

To learn more about the newly enhanced Labor & Employment Law portfolio, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/cheetah/labor-and-employment-law/

Wolters Kluwer provides world-class content on labor and employment law. Notable products include the Labor & Employment Law Library on Cheetah™, a complete online resource that links federal and state labor and employment laws to thousands of cases, concise explanations, expert analysis, and more than 42,000 arbitration awards creating one of the most robust online libraries for labor and employment law research. The platform also includes Labor & Employment Law Daily and time-saving tools such as federal and state employment law comparison charts, tracker news alerts, and SmartTasks.

