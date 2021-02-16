Wolters Kluwer Convenes Industry Thought Leaders on the Future of the Law Library

The webinar will feature a distinguished panel of legal industry leaders, including Ronald E. Wheeler, Jr., Director, Fineman & Pappas Law Libraries at Boston University , Jean P. O'Grady, Sr. Director of Information, Research & Knowledge at DLA Piper US, LLP, and Steven A. Lastres, Director of Knowledge Management Services at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP . The webinar will be moderated by Wolters Kluwer's Nicole Pinard, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Education, and Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets. The panelists will share and address trends, progress, and challenges across the legal profession both domestically and globally, with a focus on the future. All webinar registrants will be sent three bottles of wine to participate in a tasting seminar with a wine expert following the virtual roundtable.

"In view of the challenges that businesses are facing, there will be a brighter spotlight on legal professionals and the performance of law firms moving ahead," said Crutchfield. "During the webinar, we will discuss the need for law firm librarians and library staff alike to increase productivity and efficiency, while also ensuring they deliver the highest value and ROI."

"The current climate presents a number of unknowns for the industry, but what we do know for certain is that legal professionals will need to continue to adapt in order to succeed in the future," said Pinard. "This webinar presents an excellent opportunity to discuss challenges and best practices for legal knowledge management professionals with some of the industry's top thought leaders."

To register for "Wolters Kluwer Presents Future Ready Lawyer - The Evolving Role of the Library And Library Staff," click here.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.