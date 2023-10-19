Wolters Kluwer Defined Benefit plan expert to speak at ASPPA Annual 2023

News provided by

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

19 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

ftwilliam.com's Charles Brown will address actuarial best practices for the industry's changing regulatory and economic environment

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will share insights into Defined Benefit plan takeovers during two sessions at the ASPPA Annual 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. The sessions, entitled "Workshop 19: DB Takeover Plan Challenges and Technical Problems" and "Workshop 41: DB Deep Dive: Ask the Actuarial Experts," will take place on October 23 at 3pm ET and October 25 at 9:35am ET, respectively.

"There has been a flurry of legislation impacting plans over the past three years and interest rates are at sixteen-year highs," said Charles Brown, Actuarial Director for ftwilliam.com, a division of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "This presents both challenges and opportunities for employers, and consultants must be prepared to guide them forward."

In the first session, Brown will join Mary Ann Rocco, Owner at Mary Ann Rocco Consulting Actuary, to discuss how retirement planning experts can navigate the technical aspects related to the complexities of defined benefit plan takeovers. As part of the Q&A session on October 25, Brown and Lynn Young, Partner and Consulting Actuary at Pinnacle Plan Design, will explore topics such as plan design, funding requirements, risk management, and more.

In addition to Brown's sessions, the ftwilliam.com team will also be in attendance, presenting two new innovations designed to better serve retirement plan service providers. The first, a significant leap forward in ftwilliam.com's Health & Welfare solution with new, ensured compliant Welfare Plan documents and Non-Discrimination testing, in addition to a new Managed Services offering that will help providers focus more of their time on customers instead of time-consuming administrative tasks. Attendees can learn more about these new enhancements at booth #405.

ASPPA Annual will bring together thousands of TPAs, record keepers, and retirement industry operatives. During the 'Agents of Change' themed conference, attendees will participate in pragmatic business scenarios, essential briefings, collaborative roundtable discussions, and more.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Frank Ready
Senior Specialist, External Communications
Legal & Regulatory
Wolters Kluwer
Office: 717-205-3647
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

