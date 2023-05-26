Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions named Legal Company of the Year in 2023 American Business Awards

Judges celebrate the "user-centric" design behind the new TyMetrix 360° interface

HOUSTON, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer's Legal & Regulatory division, has been recognized as Company of the Year, Legal in the 21st Annual American Business Awards. The Silver Stevie Award is one of four plaudits bestowed by the program in recognition of ELM Solutions' market-leading AI solutions, product enhancements and thought leadership events, with judges lauding the company's ability to help clients solve complex problems efficiently.

A sleek new user interface that ELM Solutions incorporated into its TyMetrix 360° e-billing and matter management platform also received praise from the American Business Awards' distinguished panel of top business executives, who feted the solution with a Gold Stevie Award in the program's Legal Solution category. Judges celebrated the new interface's "user-centric" design, which offers advanced search features, customizable rollout options, and market-leading security and authentication processes.

Meanwhile, the sophisticated AI algorithm underlying ELM Solutions' LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer spend management solution was honored with a Bronze Stevie Award in the program's Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Solution category. Judges called BillAnalyzer a boon to legal departments and their billing processes, drawing particular attention to the AI algorithm's constant state of learning and evolution as it analyzes each line of a law firm invoice for compliance with outside counsel billing guidelines.

In addition to the praise visited upon ELM Solutions' technology and services, judges celebrated the "smart planning, research and message development" that earned the company's ELM Amplify 2022 user conference a Bronze Stevie Award in the program's Brand & Experiences, Brand Engagement Event category. With partnership and innovation as the key themes, the 2022 conference outlined best practices for corporate legal departments eager to enhance cost savings and improve compliance with outside counsel billing guidelines.

"Many thanks to the judges of the 21st Annual American Business Awards for recognizing the power of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' innovative AI technology, intuitive workflows, and market-leading insights to transform the way that today's legal professionals are working," said Barry Ader, VP Product Management and Marketing, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. "We remain committed to the role of trusted partner as our clients strive to enhance their legal operations programs and generate boundless new efficiencies."

Earlier this year, ELM Solutions became a part of Wolters Kluwer's Legal & Regulatory division in a move that brought the company's legal software assets into closer alignment and bolstered product innovation. Wolters Kluwer's Legal & Regulatory U.S. business unit secured multiple plaudits from the American Business Awards, including Gold Stevie Awards for its market-leading Legisway work management platform and VitalLaw legal research solution.

ELM Solutions is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management and legal analytics solutions. It provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

