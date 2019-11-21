Wolters Kluwer Features Seasoned ERISA Expert Sal Tripodi in New Webinar for Employee Benefits Professionals

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has announced that registration is open for a new live webinar for Employee Retirement Income Security (ERISA) professionals led by Sal Tripodi, President and CEO of TRI Pension Services and an acclaimed industry expert with more than 40 years' experience in the field. As the retirement landscape continues to shift with the introduction of new legislation and regulations, this timely webinar will equip professionals with practical guidance on how these recent developments affect retirement plan design, administration, and enforcement issues.

The ftwilliam.com educational webinar series provides insight on relevant and upcoming industry changes, and expert advice on retirement plans. During this newest webinar, "Current Developments Affecting Retirement Plan Matters," participants will delve into a variety of topics related to factors currently affecting retirement plans, including Department of Labor and Treasury regulations, revised Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System procedures, ERISA disclosure deliveries, the SECURE Act, and more.

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit: Current Developments Affecting Retirement Plan Matters

Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 1:00 PM ET – 3:00 PM ET

Featured Speaker: Sal Tripodi, President and CEO of TRI Pension Services

Cost: $149 per person

Attendees of the live webinar will be eligible for 2 ASPPA, NIPA, and ERPA Credits

ftwilliam.com, a product suite from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., offers employee benefit professionals modern and cloud-based plan document (including defined contribution and defined benefit), government forms (5500, 1099 and 5300), compliance testing and reporting, and distribution tracking software. Easy-to-use, integrated, and world-class customer support make ftwilliam.com the perfect solution for employee benefits professionals. ftwilliam.com's integrated cloud-based software has become a major force within the retirement services industry, driving innovation, streamlining workflows, and providing world-class customer support.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer helps its customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

