Wolters Kluwer Integrates Lawgood into Cheetah™ for Corporate Counsel

"Corporate counsels continue to try to bring more contract drafting in-house, with some organizations handling tens of thousands of contracts per year," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "By providing corporate counsel access to Lawgood, customers will have a single source to quickly draft contracts that are easily customizable to their industry, jurisdiction and standpoint, enabling them to drive productivity and efficiency in the contract drafting process."

With this integration, Cheetah for Corporate Counsel customers will have access to the following capabilities through Lawgood:

Tailoring contracts and clauses based on party position, location and industry;

Changing clause language and favorability in seconds based on negotiating position and company specific needs;

Accessing contracts and clauses researched and vetted by lawyers from AM Law 100 firms; and

Tapping into crowdsourced market positions and trends.

With Lawgood, users can save more than 20 hours drafting custom contracts and easily change clause language, favorability or specifics of an agreement depending on the situation. Lawgood provides a seamless user experience requiring no need for tutorials or onboarding process. Unlike competitors, Lawgood offers contracts with alternative clauses, easy-to-edit forms and research to easily generate an agreement. The platform makes for a natural fit to integrate with Cheetah for Corporate Counsel, the only offering on the market with such a breadth of resources for in-house counsel.

"We're excited to be partnering with Wolters Kluwer," said William Moriarty, CEO and Co-founder of Lawgood. "Lawgood is designed to save legal professionals hours of drafting and research, improve accuracy, and expedite turnaround time. Combining Lawgood's product with Wolters Kluwer's offerings will help corporate counsels better compete and succeed in a rapidly changing industry."

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

