Wolters Kluwer Integrates Legislative Tracking into Cheetah

FDKC 's integration with Cheetah allows users to access even deeper expertise within their workflow, providing the ability to search, get alerts, and receive daily news and updates for all types of federal bills, proposed and final regulations and executive actions in a single platform. With FDKC , legal professionals have the ability to customize and monitor specific topics in real time to advise their clients on new opportunities, mitigate risk and offer strategic counsel. By integrating FDKC by practice area, legal professionals can research current laws and regulations and potential legislative changes all in one place. The result is a greater ability to understand and advise clients about existing laws and potential changes to laws.

"The volume of executive, legislative and regulatory information created at the federal level continues to increase, and with a change in administration on the horizon, monitoring relevant government activity will become an even more time consuming and challenging task for legal professionals," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The newly integrated legislative tracking capabilities now available at a practice area level in Cheetah provides legal professionals with tools to cut through hundreds of updates, and get exactly the information they need to effectively advise their clients about the potential impact of changes to laws and regulations."

Features of FDKC integrated with Cheetah include:

Real-time alerts: Customizable alerts on legislation, rules and executive actions through FDKC can significantly reduce time spent on research;

can significantly reduce time spent on research; Source documents: FDKC provides quick access to source documents from Congress, the executive branch, and federal agencies; and

provides quick access to source documents from Congress, the executive branch, and federal agencies; and Practice area-specific alerts: Users can access synopses, impacts, and next step analyses on legislation, rules and actions curated by Wolters Kluwer's deep domain experts.

For more information and to request a demo, click here.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, governance, risk and compliance, and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

http://www.WoltersKluwerLR.com

