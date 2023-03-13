Wolters Kluwer international arbitration expert to speak at EFILA Annual Conference 2023

Kluwer Arbitration's Ewa Cairns-Szkatula will explore best practices for international arbitration legal professionals

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ewa Cairns-Szkatula, Director of Technology Product Management at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will be speaking at this year's European Federation for Investment Law and Arbitration (EFILA) Annual Conference on March 16 in Madrid. The session titled "Kluwer Arbitration: Data-Driven Arbitrator, Expert Witness and Counsel Selection," will take place at 12:45 PM.

Drawing on her expertise in international arbitration, Cairns-Szkatula will highlight Kluwer Arbitration's Profile Navigator and Relationship Indicator, tools that enable users to find and compare information about arbitrators, expert witnesses, and counsels. With user-friendly search options, legal professionals can use the tools to find profiles by name or by selected criteria, as well as search for relationships between individuals or entities to uncover potential conflict of interest.

"The extensive resources provided by Kluwer Arbitration allow legal professionals to successfully make informed decisions to build strong cases and identify the right arbitrator," said Cairns-Szkatula. "I am looking forward to connecting with this group of industry professionals and discussing the future of international arbitration, particularly as it relates to the well-debated developments in climate change."

Kluwer Arbitration provides exclusive access to arbitration resources and a streamlined research experience that supports legal professionals in identifying the right arbitrator for their case. With more than 17,000 data-driven profiles and relationships of arbitration practitioners and experts, the Profile Navigator and Relationship Indicator tools within the solution provide users with easy access to information that is typically confidential, saving time on research and replacing a cumbersome and incomplete process with a data-backed up approach. Legal professionals using the solution are sure to receive practical guidance, data-driven information, a rich collection of awards, and superior deep domain expertise content that will help them in building a winning case strategy. Wolters Kluwer's Kluwer Arbitration has recently won several prestigious industry awards, including 2022 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards, 2022 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, 2022 Stevie's International Business Awards, among others.

"Kluwer Arbitration's Profile Navigator and Relationship Indicator tools are yet another excellent addition to the extensive resources Kluwer Arbitration offers," said Prof. Dr. Nikos Lavranos, LL.M., Secretary General of EFILA. "Having been involved in the development of these tools, I can assure that they are a must-have for all practitioners and academics who are working in international arbitration. The dynamic development of the tools will ensure that they will only get better over time, and thus indispensable."

EFILA has been established in Brussels as a think-tank to promote the knowledge of all aspects of EU and international investment law, including arbitration, at the European level. The EFILA Annual Conference will bring together industry experts to discuss international investment law issues, with this year's focus on climate change.

