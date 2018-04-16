Wolters Kluwer Introduces New Features to Risk Assessment Management on ComplyTrack™

Combined with the powerful and flexible ComplyTrack™ platform, Risk Assessment Management provides the workflow, tools and unique expert content that healthcare compliance professionals need to assess their regulatory compliance stance and uncover areas of risk to manage the remediation process across the enterprise – all from one central location. A complete rebuild of the former Risk Assessment Manager, the redesigned RAM solution integrates customizable, easily accessible attorney-curated content with workflow tools and reporting capabilities to thoroughly assess risk and manage compliance.

"Healthcare organizations struggle to maintain the up-to-date risk assessments required to sustain a culture of regulatory compliance, and the new Risk Assessment Management application addresses that problem directly," said Peggy Drew, Healthcare Compliance and Reimbursement Practice Lead Director and Product Manager for ComplyTrack. "We developed this solution to help healthcare professionals gain a clear view of their organizations' risk landscape to proactively identify, manage and mitigate risk in the face of constant change in the regulatory landscape."

New features of the ComplyTrack Risk Assessment Management include:

Flexible bundling of Wolters Kluwer curated question sets: Customers can subscribe to curated question sets, created and maintained by attorney experts in healthcare regulatory law, to jump-start their assessments with specific content matched to their organization.

Customers can subscribe to curated question sets, created and maintained by attorney experts in healthcare regulatory law, to jump-start their assessments with specific content matched to their organization. Intuitive user experience: It provides a daily dashboard that provides clear analysis quickly. The solution is also tablet compatible, allowing users full access on the go.

It provides a daily dashboard that provides clear analysis quickly. The solution is also tablet compatible, allowing users full access on the go. Associate multiple assessments to an organizational initiative: Users can group assessments, allowing organizations to manage and report on assessments across a longer term or broader initiative.

Users can group assessments, allowing organizations to manage and report on assessments across a longer term or broader initiative. New Permissions: New permissions allow organizations to allow/restrict assessment owners access to others' assessments, as well as restrict or share assessment results with anyone across an organization.

New permissions allow organizations to allow/restrict assessment owners access to others' assessments, as well as restrict or share assessment results with anyone across an organization. New Actions: The solution allows for bulk question answering and delegation to increase efficiency/save effort/save clicks when answering or delegating assessments.

These enhancements are seamlessly integrated with ComplyTrack Risk Assessment Management, which includes notable features such as:

Understanding regulatory stance: The tool offers users the ability to clearly assess their regulatory stance even as the volume of regulations continues to grow at an exponential rate. The solution offers clear visibility into the risk landscape of an organization and real-time insight into vulnerabilities with real-time dashboards and powerful, built-in IBM Cognos reporting.

The tool offers users the ability to clearly assess their regulatory stance even as the volume of regulations continues to grow at an exponential rate. The solution offers clear visibility into the risk landscape of an organization and real-time insight into vulnerabilities with real-time dashboards and powerful, built-in IBM Cognos reporting. Identifying items requiring correction: Users can easily pinpoint and prioritize items in need of correction to drive mitigation of highest-risk areas across their enterprise while utilizing their resources most effectively.

Users can easily pinpoint and prioritize items in need of correction to drive mitigation of highest-risk areas across their enterprise while utilizing their resources most effectively. Identifying, managing, and mitigating risk in real time: Risk managers and executives can assess risk with this solution, which enables any employee to answer questionnaires from anywhere, at any time, and on any Web-enabled or mobile device.

Risk managers and executives can assess risk with this solution, which enables any employee to answer questionnaires from anywhere, at any time, and on any Web-enabled or mobile device. Managing assessments across long-term or broad initiatives: The solution utilizes the ability to group and focus assessments by risk domain (broad types of content, i.e.: technology, finance, etc.), entity type, category (type of question) and physical location.

HCCA's 22nd Annual Compliance Institute is the most comprehensive conference for today's healthcare compliance professional. As healthcare reform, hospital physician alignment, compliance effectiveness, and enforcement of the HIPAA Privacy Rule are adding complexity to regulatory compliance, this conference will provide healthcare professionals with knowledge and tools to manage these challenges. To learn more about HCCA's 2018 Annual Compliance Institute, click here.

Wolters Kluwer will be at Booth #303. To learn more about ComplyTrack™ Risk Assessment Management, visit: complytrack.com/risk-assessment-management.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-introduces-new-features-to-risk-assessment-management-on-complytrack-300630532.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com

