Wolters Kluwer IP Experts to Present at Europe's Largest IP Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that two of its IP law experts will give a presentation at the 2019 IP Service World Convention & Trade Fair on November 25-27 in Munich, Germany.

The session, titled "The Evolving Role of IP Professionals," will be led by Amit Alagh, Product Manager at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., and Jan Schmidt, Content Manager for Business & IP Law for Wolters Kluwer Germany. During the presentation, attendees will learn how IP market trends are impacting the role of IP professionals, the evolving challenges they face, and strategies on preparing for the future.

"As IP law has become increasingly important, the role of the IP department has evolved to become a more integral part of business leadership," said Amit Alagh. "It is crucial for IP professionals to understand how market trends are impacting IP professionals in order to become future ready and prepare for the changes that we are seeing across the industry."

The session will take place on November 25 at 4:45 PM. To learn more about Wolters Kluwer's IP solutions, including its master resource for IP rights and registration, Kluwer IP Law, visit booth #IP29.

Now in its tenth year, IP Service World will feature an exceptional trade fair, inspiring lectures, roundtables, multifaceted panel discussions, and intensive networking. The event will cover a wide range of topics, including IP and its relations to innovation, strategic use of IP, current IP industry trends, IP software solutions and blockchain, artificial intelligence and other influences on IP. To learn more about the 2018 IP Service World Convention and Trade Fair, visit https://www.ipserviceworld.com/.

