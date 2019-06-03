Wolters Kluwer Launches Digital Suite to Manage Sexual Harassment and Workplace Compliance

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As sexual harassment continues to be a highly complex issue in workplaces across the country, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of its Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite.

Despite the high level of public attention that sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement have garnered in recent years, many employers and HR departments are still not fully equipped to prevent and handle harassment claims that could cost a company in lawsuits, reputational harm, and employee turnover. The EEOC received 7,609 sexual harassment charges in FY 2018—a 13.6 percent jump from the previous year, and it obtained $56.6 million in monetary benefits from companies for victims of sexual harassment.

Available on Cheetah™, Wolters Kluwer's market-leading legal research platform, the Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite is the first solution of its kind that provides comprehensive resources and practical guidance across an organization – from executives to front-line employees – covering preventative measures for sexual harassment in the workplace.

The innovative suite provides access to Wolters Kluwer's authoritative, accurate and timely resources to help employment law attorneys, compliance and human resource professionals, and in-house corporate counsel focus on sexual harassment prevention, workplace best practices, and proper handling of claims. The suite offers preventative direction, training and guidance on how to handle issues and litigation matters – saving valuable time, money and resources with ready-to-use tools that professionals do not have to create from scratch. The solution also offers extensive special news coverage to keep users up to date on breaking developments and case decisions through its dedicated newsfeed.

"In the wake of the #MeToo movement, more than 425 high-profile individuals across a wide range of industries have been publicly accused of sexual misconduct in the last year alone," said David Stephanides, J.D., Editorial Manager for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "As attitudes around sexual harassment in the workplace have evolved, it is vital to stay abreast of the latest strategies to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace and effectively handle such complaints which – when not handled properly – can cost a company not only in lawsuits, but also in decreased morale, productivity and higher employee turnover. This suite provides users with tools and resources to effectively train for prevention, mitigate risk and develop an effective sexual harassment program within their organizations."

Key differentiating features of the suite include:

Proven, expert guidance: From designing and managing an effective legal compliance program, to responding to a sexual harassment complaint, to evaluating and litigating a wrongful discharge case, the suite will help organizations identify, handle, and preempt the possibility of sexual harassment.

Ready to implement training programs: The suite contains templated, customizable, and updated programs for training supervisors and staff.

Time-saving practical tools: The suite's State and Federal Anti-Harassment Laws

SmartChart allows for efficient comparisons of the evolving laws and compliance requirements across 52 jurisdictions.

Wolters Kluwer provides world-class guidance on labor and employment law, including the evolving area of sexual harassment law. Wolters Kluwer has the resources, news and practical tools to help professionals stay current and compliant in the area. Notable products include the Labor & Employment Law Library on Cheetah™, a complete online resource that links federal and state labor and employment laws to thousands of cases, concise explanations and expert analysis, and offering one of the most robust online libraries for labor arbitration research. The platform includes State and Federal Anti-Harassment Laws Compare, and State and Federal Employment Law Compare SmartCharts which allow customers to choose relevant states and topics, and instantly evaluate and compare the rules and requirements across states in a chart-like format with live links.

To learn more about the Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/cheetah/sexual-harassment-workplace-compliance/

