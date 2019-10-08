Wolters Kluwer Launches Health State and Federal Law Compare, the Newest Offering in Cheetah™

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of a new Smart Chart™ analytics tool titled Health State and Federal Law Compare (HSFLC). Available through Cheetah™, Wolters Kluwer's acclaimed legal research platform, the groundbreaking new offering streamlines the research process for health law attorneys and compliance and reimbursement professionals.

As the healthcare compliance regulatory landscape continues to shift, legal professionals are experiencing increased pressure to understand constantly changing healthcare regulations across both federal and state jurisdictions. HSFLC allows users to create customized charts to instantly evaluate laws and regulations across a wide variety of hot topics in healthcare. The solution contains topics that have been ranked and rated by practicing health attorneys, providing both full text and curated summaries of state and federal health laws and regulations. Users can also save, print, and share their personalized charts with colleagues and clients.

"HSFLC adds to the other time-saving tools Wolters Kluwer has launched for healthcare compliance and reimbursement professionals this year," said Kristen Kaplan, Sr. Health Law Portfolio Leader for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We know that comparing several legal and regulatory topics across multiple jurisdictions, if done manually, can take hundreds of hours. Using HSLFC, customers can quickly customize a chart of clear, comparable information across jurisdictions and email it directly to internal and external clients in minutes, creating immense efficiencies."

Hot topics covered on HSFLC include:

Fraud and abuse

Privacy of health information

Telemedicine

Medicaid

Corporate practice of medicine

Facility licensing

Prescription drugs and controlled substances

Hospital reporting requirements

Health exchanges and insurance marketplaces

License requirements and scope of practice

Cheetah™ is an intuitive legal research platform, powered by Wolters Kluwer's world-class content. Enabling faster, more accurate research, a new search structure and enriched content, it organizes legal information topically, putting content in context so attorneys can quickly understand and advise on today's complex matters. Cheetah™ has been successfully adopted by more than 2500 law firms, law schools and corporate legal departments.

To learn more about Health State and Federal Law Compare, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/product/health-state-and-federal-law-compare/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=PR

