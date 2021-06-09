Wolters Kluwer Launches New Back to Office Smart Chart to Support Return to the Office Plans for Employers

"The latest updates to the Smart Chart come at a critical time as vaccination rates continue to climb, companies develop official back to office policies, and state and local jurisdictions set different mandates around COVID-19 precautions," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "As the legal landscape around this topic continues to shift, the expansion of the Smart Chart provides legal professionals with the necessary tools to drive value for their organizations by helping advise on how to open businesses back up safely while ensuring compliance with law."

Launched shortly after the onset of the pandemic, the Smart Chart is freely accessible on the open web and features content curated by topic and jurisdiction in a single resource to streamline legal professionals' research process. The new back to office content includes subtopics such as vaccination requirements, face mask and shield requirements, social distancing and capacity limitations, specific restrictions by type of business, and CDC and State Department of Health policies and recommendations. The Smart Chart also includes a corporate policies subtopic, which outlines the policies various Fortune 500 companies are implementing to bring their workforces back into offices safely.

In light of the more than 20,000 lawsuits that have been filed since the start of the pandemic, Wolters Kluwer's labor and employment law experts have also expanded the Smart Chart to include information on noteworthy caselaw. The Smart Chart coverage will focus primarily on labor and employment law as it relates to back to office policies, including:

Personal injury and wrongful death;

Employment, worker's compensation, and/or wrongful termination;

Business interruption insurance;

Privacy protections;

Reimbursement disputes;

Shareholder disputes; and

The travel industry.

For more information about COVID-19 State & Federal Compare Smart Chart™ and to schedule a demo, visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/cheetah/cheetah-covid-19-state-federal-compare-smart-chart

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.