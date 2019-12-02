Wolters Kluwer Launches Pension & Employee Benefits Suite on Cheetah™

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of Pension & Employee Benefits Suite on Cheetah™, Wolters Kluwer's market-leading research platform. The innovative suite integrates Wolters Kluwer's authoritative content with a range of valuable practice tools to deliver expert insights and a more seamless workflow to attorneys, corporate counsel, and ERISA professionals.

The Pension & Employee Benefits Suite on Cheetah™ delivers access to time-saving practice tools, current awareness resources, expert analysis, and professional references on a single platform. The digital suite allows users to customize dashboards and treatise libraries for easy retrieval of resources through a single search, streamlining the research process and delivering greater work efficiencies and time savings. Users can choose from dozens of titles authored by acclaimed, trusted authorities, gaining hands-on knowledge to efficiently create and manage retirement and welfare benefits plans.

"We are committed to listening to and working closely with our customers as we develop new solutions to address their pain points, streamline their workflow and help them deliver greater value," said Chris Carr, Corporate Compliance Portfolio Director for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Thanks to direct customer feedback, the Pension & Employee Benefits Suite on Cheetah™ delivers the resources, expert guidance, time-saving tools and training programs that pension benefits professionals need most, all in one place."

"Wolters Kluwer reached out to discuss how they could make their research tools more valuable to my practice. I made a couple of suggestions and they listened," said Jacob Mattinson, Partner at McDermott Will & Emery. "The newly combined Pension & Employee Benefits dashboard lets me search all available resources in the employee benefits practice area, making it much easier to find the resources I need to do my job."

Key differentiating features of the Pension & Employee Benefits Suite on Cheetah™ include:

60 explanatory guides and answer books

18 practical tools

19 journals and newsletters

7,506 interactive forms

58,000 ERISA cases

105,000 tax law cases

205,000 agency materials

Cheetah™ is an intuitive research platform, powered by Wolters Kluwer's world-class content. Enabling faster, more accurate research, a new search structure and enriched content, it organizes information and tools topically, putting content in context so professionals can quickly locate the information and guidance needed.

To learn more about the Pension & Employee Benefits Suite Available through Cheetah™, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/cheetah/pension-employee-benefits/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer helps its customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

