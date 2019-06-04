Wolters Kluwer Launches the Health Coverage Change Analyzer for Healthcare Reimbursement Professionals

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today launched the Health Coverage Change Analyzer, a first-of-its-kind healthcare local and national coverage solution designed to accelerate healthcare reimbursement research by tracking real-time changes in health coverage over time. Available on Wolters Kluwer's MediRegs and Cheetah™ platforms, this solution allows for increased efficiency and accuracy while monitoring evolving regulatory coverage changes.

Within seconds, users can visually analyze changes to Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs), National Coverage Determinations (NCDs) and Coverage Articles dating back to the inception of ICD-10. Deleted text is redlined, and added text is highlighted in green. The Health Coverage Change Analyzer features point-in-time functionality, allowing healthcare reimbursement professionals, at all experience levels, to quickly audit and understand these changes.

"Healthcare coverage is ever-changing, and professionals must stay informed of these updates in order to best serve their clients," said Maria Bounos, Practice Lead Coding & Reimbursement Solutions at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The Health Coverage Change Analyzer provides healthcare reimbursement professionals and attorneys with the ability to quickly identify, audit and research coverage changes over time, allowing an increase in accuracy while saving them significant time."

The Health Coverage Change Analyzer offers users a variety of features including:

Point-in-time functionality for analyzing LCDs, NCDs and Coverage Articles;

Simple to click through, search or use the calendar to navigate changes; and

Embed links into customer content or print redlined changes.

Wolters Kluwer is the leading provider of information, business intelligence, and regulatory workflow and compliance solutions for the healthcare industry. Last month, the company also launched Health Regulatory Change Analyzer, which will allow users to monitor and understand changes to U.S. Federal Regulations and Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Manuals.

For more information on the Health Coverage Change Analyzer, visit: WoltersKluwerLR.com/HCCA.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com , follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: linda.gharib@wolterskluwer.com

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

http://www.WoltersKluwerLR.com

