Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory CEO Stacey Caywood Earns Top Honors as Female Executive of the Year in 2019 Women World Awards

RIVERWOODS, Ill., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory CEO Stacey Caywood has been recognized as Female Executive of the Year (Business Services – 2500+ employees) in the 12th annual 2019 Women in Business and the Professions World Awards (Women World Awards). Caywood was named a Gold winner in the prestigious business awards, which honor outstanding achievements of female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run.

This win is the latest recognition that Caywood has earned this year for outstanding leadership. Recently, she was awarded a Gold win and named International Executive of the Year in the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards. She also was named a Silver Stevie Award winner in the International Business Awards.

Caywood received top honors in the Women World Awards for her achievements in transforming Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory into a global legal and compliance market leader through significant innovation and strategic investment. As CEO, Caywood leads 3,800+ employees worldwide in developing innovative and award-winning technology solutions that help professionals improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk and solve complex problems. Most recently, Caywood has headed the expansion of popular global legal software solutions Kleos and effacts; launched a new global center to accelerate digital new product development and innovation; and spearheaded the successful acquisitions of eVision and Legisway – further strengthening the company's position as a global leader in the compliance and legal markets.

The Women World Awards are the world's premier business awards for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, a division of Wolters Kluwer, is a global leading provider of legal and compliance solutions that enable professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk and achieve better outcomes.

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

