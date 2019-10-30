Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Names Nicole Jones Pinard as Vice President & General Manager of Legal Education

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the appointment of Nicole Jones Pinard as Vice President & General Manager of Legal Education, effective immediately.

Nicole Jones Pinard, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Education at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Pinard will lead the unit's Legal Education business and will be responsible for setting the strategic approach with a focus on expanding the group's acclaimed digital portfolio. The Legal Education unit within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is the leader in providing expert content, developing learning solutions and advancing thought leadership in legal education. Pinard will report to Dean Sonderegger, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Pinard brings more than 20 years' experience leading cross-functional teams to develop innovative learning solutions. Throughout her career, she has successfully led the growth of digital learning content, spearheaded large scale acquisitions and driven new revenue streams. Prior to her new role, Nicole served as executive director of market development for Legal Education, where she was responsible for developing partnerships and overseeing the financial success of all market expansion opportunities. She has also served as executive director of product development for the Legal Education unit, as well as vice president and publisher of Course Technology at Cengage Learning.

"We are proud to be a leader in driving innovation in legal education, and with Nicole at the helm of our Legal Education business, we will continue to accelerate the development of new solutions," said Sonderegger. "With her strong background in content and software solutions and extensive knowledge of the legal education space, we are thrilled for Nicole to take on this new role. I look forward to working with her and our leaders across Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. to continue delivering innovative solutions and value to our customers."

"I am very excited to take on this role in Legal Education at a time when Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is making significant strides to drive innovation across the legal industry," said Pinard. "I am eager to build on the strong momentum of our acclaimed Legal Education portfolio as we continue to drive best-in-class content and market-leading solutions."

Pinard earned an MBA from Boston University and holds a B.A. degree in Journalism from the University of Massachusetts.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

