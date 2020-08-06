Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Announces Launch of Cheetah™ for Corporate Counsel

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of Cheetah™ for Corporate Counsel, a complete workflow solution that provides corporate counsel professionals with the content and tools to make more effective business decisions.

As regulatory complexities have continued to increase in the midst of the pandemic, the responsibilities of in-house counsel have not only expanded, but have also made the role of corporate counsel even more vital to the survival and future growth of their companies. Cheetah for Corporate Counsel is designed to help users meet and exceed these ever-increasing demands by providing a wide range of content and tools in a single package, making it the only offering on the market with such a breadth of resources at a predictable price point. Organized with the workflow demands of corporate legal departments in mind, the solution enables corporate counsel to quickly advise on complex issues, mitigate new risks efficiently, and ensure better control over outside corporate counsel budgets.

"As the pandemic continues, corporate counsel are facing increased pressure to take more work in-house, control outside spend as companies evaluate their budgets, and assess new risks in the midst of a volatile and quickly changing regulatory environment," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Wolters Kluwer developed Cheetah for Corporate Counsel to address the pain points that corporate counsel professionals are experiencing due to these increased demands, while enabling them to take control of their role as strategic advisors within their companies."

Cheetah for Corporate Counsel includes several unique features that allow users to do the following:

Proactively manage new legal and regulatory requirements to increase strategic advantages and decrease risk;

Access multistate surveys, checklists and forms, as well as Smart Tasks with step-by-step guides, best practices and considerations for specific legal tasks;

Access uniquely tailored news written specifically for corporate counsel, which can be customized by topic and delivered to users via email;

Create and share research folders with notes and highlights with colleagues, or simply email research findings, and;

Create a "self-service center" by providing access to the platform to business unit colleagues who have frequent legal questions, so that they can access information on their own.

As one of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.'s most acclaimed solutions, Cheetah is an intuitive legal research platform powered by Wolters Kluwer's world-class content. The solution combines an easy-to-use, responsive interface with Wolters Kluwer's deep domain expertise and curated analysis to provide legal professionals with in-depth, accurate, and up-to-date information in a single location.

To learn more about Cheetah for Corporate Counsel, visit: https://corporatecounsel.wkcheetah.com

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, governance, risk and compliance, and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

