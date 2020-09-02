Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Expands Digital Content Available on Smarteca

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that it has expanded its portfolio of digital resources to include more than 200 of its most popular titles on Smarteca, widening the accessibility of its best-in-class content.

Smarteca is a virtual resource center powered by Wolters Kluwer to provide legal professionals with instant access to trusted titles, enabling remote work from anywhere. The platform includes acclaimed titles, such as "Pension and Employee Benefits Code ERISA Regulations" and "Mergers, Acquisitions, and Buyouts" as well as new and timely titles, including "Families First Act and CARES Act, Selected Provisions: Law, Explanation and Analysis" and the highly anticipated "Misalignment: The New Financial Order and the Failure of Financial Regulation." The addition of these resources to Smarteca signals a significant expansion of Wolters Kluwer's already wide range of digital content offerings.

"As the pandemic has continued, our customers are experiencing an increased need for digital resources that can be easily accessed remotely," said Chris Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager of the Transactional & Retirement Portfolio at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Our addition of more than 200 titles on Smarteca is a direct response to that need, making more resources available through another digital platform in addition to Cheetah and our other content solutions. We are pleased that we can offer our clients an easily accessible platform to take our most popular resources with them wherever they go to work."

"I am proud that 'Misalignment: The New Financial Order and the Failure of Financial Regulation' is now available on the Smarteca platform," said Joel Seligman, a leading authority in securities law and the author of the title. "This resource is the first comprehensive history of financial regulation in the post Dodd-Frank era and concludes with a far-reaching proposal to restructure United States financial regulation. The narrative both addresses key developments in finance such as the increased dominance of each financial sector by a very small number of financial supermarkets with the politics of each relevant period beginning with the formation of the country."

Featured titles now available on Smarteca include:

"Pension and Employee Benefits Code ERISA Regulations"

"Antitrust Law: An Analysis of Antitrust Principles and Their Application"

"Mergers, Acquisitions, and Buyouts"

"Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) & Department of Defense FAR Supplement (DFARS)"

"Section 1983 Litigation"

"Misalignment: The New Financial Order and the Failure of Financial Regulation"

"Families First Act and CARES Act, Selected Provisions: Law, Explanation and Analysis"

"The State of Cannabis Law"

"SECURE Act Provisions of the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020: Law, Explanation and Analysis"

To learn more about titles available on Smarteca, visit: https://know.wolterskluwerlr.com/LP=2168

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, governance, risk and compliance, and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

