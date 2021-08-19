Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Honored with a 2021 International Business Award

"As regulatory complexities have continued to increase during the pandemic, it is critical for practitioners to stay up to date on shifting regulations in order to provide their clients with the best advice," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are very pleased that the International Business Awards has recognized Kluwer Competition Law's value to competition law practitioners who want to improve efficiency and drive deeper insights."

Kluwer Competition Law provides a combination of in-depth analysis and primary source with current awareness and practice tools. Developed in collaboration with market leaders, KCL is supported with cutting-edge technology and embedded in the workflow of competition and antitrust practitioners.

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. They've since become one of the world's most esteemed business award prizes. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

To date, there are eight Stevie Awards programs, each with its own focus, list of categories, and schedule. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.

"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony."

