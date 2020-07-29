Wolters Kluwer Offers Guidance on Unemployment Benefits as $600 CARES Act Benefit Approaches July 31 Expiration

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of out-of-work Americans currently face uncertainty as the July 31 expiration of the $600 per week benefit included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act looms closer. While some individuals can receive assistance through existing states' unemployment insurance, self-employed or gig economy workers risk losing all benefits if Congress does not extend the $600 benefit, according to experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

This expiration precedes 13 weeks of additional unemployment insurance under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program that is scheduled to end on or before December 31. On Monday, July 27, Senate Republicans released their version of the next COVID-19 stimulus bill, which would cut the $600 per week benefit to $200 per week as states transition to implement a system designed to provide about 70 percent of wage replacement for laid off workers.

"As Congress works toward negotiating a new stimulus package, many are watching closely for how it will impact those who are out of work as a result of the pandemic," said Barbara O'Dell, J.D., Legal Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "If the $600 per week benefit is allowed to run out by the end of the week, it will have impacts for millions of unemployed Americans to varying degrees of severity."

Those at Risk

For individuals collecting state unemployment insurance benefits, the benefit amount will decrease. However, they will be entitled to the normal benefits as calculated under state law if they continue to be eligible under state requirements.

Individuals who are covered under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and are therefore not eligible for state unemployment benefits or extended benefits, face a greater impact if the $600 benefit is not extended, potentially risking the loss of all benefits. This group of individuals include self-employed individuals, who may be part of the gig economy or would not qualify for regular unemployment or extended benefits because they are seeking part-time employment or do not have a sufficient work history to qualify for benefits.

Extended Benefits

Most states provide up to 26 weeks of benefits to unemployed workers. However, the CARES Act authorized the PEUC program to provide an additional 13 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits for states that enroll in the program, which means eligible individuals may receive unemployment benefits up to a maximum of 39 weeks. This program is scheduled to end on or before December 31, 2020.

There is an additional 13 weeks of state benefits that eligible individuals may receive. These extended benefits are payable only after an individual has exhausted regular benefits and the 13 weeks of PEUC benefits.

Eligibility Requirements for Benefits during COVID-19

All states require an individual to be available to work and actively looking for work in order to be eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits. "Available to work" is often interpreted as being ready, willing and able to work. An individual may be considered unavailable to work under the following circumstances:

If the person has substantial restrictions upon the kind or conditions of otherwise suitable work that the individual can or will accept;

­If the person refuses a referral to suitable work made by the employment; or

­If the person refuses an offer of suitable work made by an employer.

To be eligible for the extended benefits under the PEUC, there is also a requirement that individuals seeking the extended benefits must be able to work, available to work and actively seeking work. The CARES Act specifically required states to provide flexibility in meeting the actively seeking work portion of the requirements in the case of individuals who are unable to search for work due to COVID-19 (including due to illness, quarantine or movement restrictions).

Each state has its own unemployment rules. The following list includes information about COVID-19 that has been added to each state's unemployment agency's website.

Alabama https://labor.alabama.gov/ Alaska https://labor.alaska.gov/COVID-19-SOA.htm Arizona https://des.az.gov/services/coronavirus Arkansas https://www.dws.arkansas.gov/ California https://www.edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019.htm Colorado https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/unemployment Connecticut https://www.ctdol.state.ct.us/DOLCOVIDFAQ.PDF Delaware https://dol.delaware.gov/ District of Columbia https://coronavirus.dc.gov/ Florida https://www.floridajobs.org/ Georgia https://dol.georgia.gov/gdol-covid-19-information Hawaii https://labor.hawaii.gov/covid-19-labor-faqs/ Idaho https://www.labor.idaho.gov/dnn/COVID-19 Illinois https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/Pages/COVID-19-and-Unemployment-Benefits.aspx Indiana https://www.in.gov/dwd/19.htm Iowa https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/COVID-19 Kansas https://getkansasbenefits.gov/Home.aspx Kentucky https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx Louisiana https://www.laworks.net/PublicRelations/COVID_19_Information.asp Maine https://www.maine.gov/labor/covid19/ Maryland https://www.dllr.state.md.us/employment/uicovidfaqs.shtml Massachusetts https://www.mass.gov/info-details/employer-unemployment-faq-covid-19 Michigan https://www.michigan.gov/leo/ Minnesota https://www.uimn.org/employers/employer-account/news-updates/covid-19.jsp Mississippi https://mdes.ms.gov/unemployment-claims/covid19/#EmployerFAQs Missouri https://labor.mo.gov/coronavirus Montana https://dli.mt.gov/employer-covid-19/employer-resource-covid-19 Nebraska https://dol.nebraska.gov/webdocs/Resources/Items/FAQs%20for%20Employers%20-%20Under%20UI%20Exec%20Order.pdf Nevada https://detr.nv.gov/Page/COVID-19_(Coronavirus)_Information_for_Claimants_and_Employers New Hampshire https://www.nhes.nh.gov/index.htm New Jersey https://myunemployment.nj.gov/labor/myunemployment/covidFAQ.shtml New Mexico https://www.dws.state.nm.us/COVID-19-Info New York https://labor.ny.gov/unemploymentassistance.shtm North Carolina https://des.nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-nc-unemployment-insurance-information North Dakota https://www.jobsnd.com/news/unemployment-insurance-and-covid-19-frequently-asked-questions Ohio https://unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov/employee/ Oklahoma https://www.ok.gov/oesc/Claimants/ Oregon https://govstatus.egov.com/ORUnemployment_COVID19 Pennsylvania https://www.uc.pa.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Important-Updates.aspx Puerto Rico https://www.trabajo.pr.gov/images/covid19.png Rhode Island https://www.dlt.ri.gov/ui/ South Carolina https://dew.sc.gov/covid-hub/employerhub South Dakota https://dlr.sd.gov/covid_19_resources.aspx Tennessee https://www.tn.gov/workforce/covid-19/faq/employers.html Texas https://www.twc.texas.gov/news/covid-19-resources-employers Utah https://jobs.utah.gov/covid19/covidui.html Vermont https://labor.vermont.gov/covid19 Virginia https://www.vec.virginia.gov/covid19 Washington https://esd.wa.gov/newsroom/covid-19-employer-information West Virginia https://workforcewv.org/covid19 Wisconsin https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/covid19/public/ui.htm Wyoming https://wyomingworkforce.org/data/epidemiology/coronavirus/

