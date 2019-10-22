Wolters Kluwer Opens Registration for New Webinar for Retirement Service Professionals on Top Heavy Plans

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has announced that registration is open for a new live webinar for retirement service professionals to be held October 30.

As the retirement landscape continues to shift, this timely webinar will equip professionals with practical guidance on navigating complexities and emerging issues. The session is part of the ongoing ftwilliam.com educational webinar series to provide insight on relevant and upcoming industry changes, and expert advice on top heavy plans.

The webinar, "CE Webinar: Top Heavy Plans," will feature industry experts Kelly A. Johnson, ERISA Consultant for ftwilliam.com, and Jane Nickalls, Senior Product Support Specialist for ftwilliam.com. The session offers a refresher course on a wide variety of topics related to top heavy plans, including identifying key employees, determining the top heavy ratio, top heavy minimum allocations and vesting, safe harbor 401(k) plans and plan aggregation.

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit: CE Webinar: Top Heavy Plans

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Featured Speakers: Kelly A. Johnson, ERISA Consultant with ftwilliam.com and Jane Nickalls, Senior Product Support Specialist with ftwilliam.com

Attendees of the live webinar will be eligible for complimentary CE credits: 1.5 ASPPA/NIPA and 1 ERPA

ftwilliam.com, a product suite from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., offers employee benefit professionals modern and cloud-based plan document (retirement, welfare and non-qualified), government forms (5500, 1099 and 5300), compliance testing and reporting, and distribution tracking software. Easy-to-use, integrated, and world-class customer support make ftwilliam.com the perfect solution for employee benefits professionals. TAG (Technical Answer Group) provides comprehensive answers to retirement plan questions. The TAG service also provides a fully-searchable database of over 4,000 previously asked questions, quick reference tools and charts, and daily news. For more information about ftwilliam.com and TAG, visit www.ftwilliam.com.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com

