Wolters Kluwer Opens Registration for Webinar Series Focused on Consent to Treatment

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that registration is open for its 2019 three-part webinar series to help healthcare professionals understand the complex questions and legal issues surrounding consent to treatment.

The author of "Consent to Treatment: A Practical Guide, Fifth Edition," Fay Rozovsky, J.D., MPH, will bring her extensive experience as a risk management consultant and attorney to focus on consent issues as they relate to the opioid crisis, telehealth and telemedicine and common legal pitfalls related to consent, as well as practical strategies to combat these issues.

The series kicks off on Tuesday, February 12 with "Five Legal Pitfalls and Solutions for Consent." Rozovsky will discuss how patient language, communication disparities and health illiteracy pose legal challenges to completing a valid consent. This webinar will focus on five consent-related legal pitfalls that merit practical, preventative solutions. To register, click the link below:

Five Legal Pitfalls and Solutions for Consent

Tuesday, February 12, 1 PM – 2 PM EST

A second webinar titled "Consent Issues associated with Telehealth and Telemedicine" will take place on March 12. Rozovsky will discuss consent matters that involve telehealth and telemedicine. She will also cover practical risk issues, including cost of "out of network" service and use of telehealth data. To register, click the link below:

Consent Issues associated with Telehealth and Telemedicine

Tuesday, March 12, 1 PM – 2 PM EST

On Tuesday, April 16, Ms. Rozovsky will host "The Opioid Crisis and Consent to Treatment," covering problems of consent related to the opioid crisis, such as in prescribing opioid medications. Webinar participants will examine practical issues associated with consent for treatment of opioid dependence along with consent documentation strategies. To register, click the link below:

The Opioid Crisis and Consent to Treatment

Tuesday, April 16, 1 PM – 2 PM EST

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, finance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

http://lrus.wolterskluwer.com

