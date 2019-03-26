Wolters Kluwer Partners with Industry Leader to Launch Online Lecture Series on International Commercial and Investment Arbitration

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. announced that registration is now open for Born's International Arbitration Lecture Series. This online course is presented by Gary Born, Partner at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, and preeminent authority on international commercial and investment arbitration.

Wolters Kluwer's partnership with Mr. Born is its latest move to deliver deep domain expertise to legal professionals who practice international arbitration. The comprehensive lecture series is designed to provide viewers with the opportunity to develop or improve their knowledge of international arbitration at their own pace. Throughout the series, Mr. Born provides detailed, up-to-date treatment of all legal and practical aspects of international arbitration, including arbitration agreements, international arbitral procedures and awards, investment arbitration and state-to-state arbitration.

Mr. Born has taught at leading law schools in North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. The lectures are based on extensive classroom experience and designed for use around the world. The series includes 27 chapters – each containing a series of 20-30 minute lectures – covering basic topics in the Foundation Course and advanced topics on selected subjects.

"We are delighted to launch Born's International Arbitration Lecture Series, another ground-breaking and monumental work by Gary Born," said Gwen de Vries, Director of Content at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory International Group. "Lawyers and students around the world, whether they are just starting their legal career or want to specialize in arbitration later in their working life, will benefit from the vast knowledge and experience of one of the greatest figures in international arbitration."

"I have spent my career learning and teaching about international arbitration. I developed the Lectures because I believe that their practical and academic content, and their accessibility, will be invaluable to lawyers, law students, professors, government officials and others interested in international commercial and investment arbitration," said Mr. Born. "I appreciate the support of Wolters Kluwer, and colleagues around the world, who have made the Lectures possible."

Born's International Arbitration Lecture Series includes:

Comprehensive lectures on all basic topics in the Foundation Course

Advanced topics on selected subjects

Total of almost 100 hours of lectures

27 chapters, with each chapter divided into 2-20 individual lectures of 20-30 minutes

High quality video presentations with accompanying PowerPoints, recommended reading lists and syllabi

Wolters Kluwer's International Group is the leading provider of English-language cross-border legal information and in-depth solutions for the global business and academic communities. Areas of expertise include arbitration, intellectual property law, international taxation and competition law.

For more information on Born's International Arbitration Lecture Series, visit: http://www.kluwerarbitration.com/born

