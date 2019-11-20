Wolters Kluwer Presents Timely Webinar on Sexual Harassment Prevention

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that registration is open for a new live webinar on sexual harassment prevention and investigation for human resource professionals, executives, corporate counsel, and labor and employment law advisors.

Two years after the rise of the #MeToo movement, sexual harassment continues to receive a high level of public attention and has become an area of increased importance for human resource professionals, corporate counsel and labor and employment law attorneys. Wolters Kluwer's latest continuing education webinar, "Preventing Sexual Harassment and Protecting Your Organization: Avoid Making Headlines in the #MeToo Era," will equip labor and employment professionals with guidance on how to maintain a healthy company culture and business growth while handling these complex issues out of the media spotlight.

In partnership with Jackson Lewis P.C., one of the country's pre-eminent labor and employment law firms, the webinar is Wolters Kluwer's latest step in its commitment to provide expert, reliable insights on critical legal topics. The webinar will feature three seasoned attorneys from Jackson Lewis, including Stephanie L. Adler-Paindiris, Principal and Co-Leader of the firm's Class Actions and Complex Litigation Practice Group; Richard J. Cino, Principal and Co-Leader of the Corporate Governance and Internal Investigations Practice Group; and Samia M. Kirmani, Principal and Co-Leader of the Workplace Training Practice Group. Throughout this insightful session, the attorneys will address key workplace sexual harassment topics, including how to handle claims, the definition of sexual harassment in both the court of law and public opinion, arbitration and confidentiality agreements, how to properly conduct an investigation, and more.

Preventing Sexual Harassment and Protecting Your Organization: Avoid Making Headlines in the #MeToo Era

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Featured Speakers: Stephanie L. Adler-Paindiris, Principal and Co-Leader of the firm's Class Actions and Complex Litigation Practice Group; Richard J. Cino, Principal and Co-Leader of the Corporate Governance and Internal Investigations Practice Group; and Samia M. Kirmani, Principal and Co-Leader of the Workplace Training Practice Group

Attendees of the live webinar will be eligible for 1 complimentary CLE credit.

About Jackson Lewis

Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.'s 950+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. Jackson Lewis helps employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients' goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis.com.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer helps its customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

