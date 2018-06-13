Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader to Participate in Managing Intellectual Property's Euro Law Conference 2018

During the panel, experts will explore strategies, challenges and the future of the industry. Amit Alagh, product manager for Kluwer IP Law at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will be joined by fellow panelists Torsten Pfeifer, European and German patent attorney, director patent unit continental Europe at Ericsson, Jochen Herr, partner at Baker McKenzie and Anja Kasper, IP-manager patents, European patent attorney at Evonik.

"As the landscape of IP law continues to shift, Wolters Kluwer provides leading content and practice tools to support IP professionals in their day to day research and work-flow through products such as Kluwer IP Law, ktMINE IP Search App, and Cipher," said Alagh. "We are pleased to take part in this conference to explore the opportunities and challenges of IP and help practitioners to develop more comprehensive strategies for their clients."

The Euro Law Conference 2018, which will be held at the Hoffmann Elite Munich Office in Munich, Germany, will present a day of cutting-edge sessions and networking with IP leaders. The "Legal Tech: Applications in Intellectual Property" panel will take place during the first day of the conference at 11:30 AM CEST.

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer's IP Law research products, ktMINE IP Search App, and Cipher, visit: http://www.kluweriplaw.com, http://www.kluweriplaw.com/ktmine and http://www.kluweriplaw.com/cipher.

To learn more about Managing Intellectual Property's Euro Law Conference 2018, visit: http://www.managingip.com/stub.aspx?stubid=34426.

