Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader to Speak at 2019 SEALS Annual Conference

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will host a digital engagement session at the 2019 Southeastern Association of Law Schools (SEALS) Annual Conference, which will take place from Sunday, July 28 through Saturday, August 3 at Boca Resort in Boca Raton, Florida.

Vikram Savkar, Vice President and General Manager of Education, Healthcare and International Law Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will discuss how law students and faculty can succeed in a digital world in his presentation titled, "The Wolters Kluwer Legal Education Suite." The session will take place today, July 30, 12:00–1:30 PM EST in Room 9 at the Boca Resort.

"I am thrilled to share with attendees what the Wolters Kluwer legal education suite has to offer," said Savkar. "As the rapid digitization of the legal industry and legal education continues, we are proud to provide law faculty, students, and institutions the right tools to encourage success in law school and beyond."

Law school faculty attending the conference will learn about Wolters Kluwer's comprehensive suite of legal education solutions, including:

Connected Casebooks, which offer online reading and studying tools for law students at CasebookConnect.com;

Connected Quizzing, which gives professors a new formative assessment tool they can assign to improve student learning outcomes; and

MBE Insights, the Wolters Kluwer Online Study Aid Library (WKOSAL), and WKOSAL flashcards, which are support and diagnostic tools that schools can implement to increase student success in class and on the Bar Exam.

SEALS Conference attendees are encouraged to RSVP for the luncheon. Visit WKLegaledu.com for more information about Wolters Kluwer's comprehensive suite of solutions.

