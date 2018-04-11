Wolters Kluwer Thought Leaders to Speak at 18th Annual Tax Planning - U.S. and Europe Strategies Conference

The Report on Action 7 of the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Action Plan, together with the Multilateral Instrument (MLI) and the 2017 OECD Model Tax Convention, have mandated the development of a permanent establishment concept. In response to this development, Wolters Kluwer has partnered with the ABA to create a panel of preeminent experts in international tax to provide insight on the topic during a special session.

Wolters Kluwer's speakers are among the most prominent experts in the area of permanent establishment. These experts include Arvid Skaar, author of Permanent Establishment: Erosion of a Tax Treaty Principle, the first comprehensive analysis of the international case law dealing with the notion of permanent establishment; Alexander Bosman, author of Other Income under Tax Treaties. An Analysis of Article 21 of the OECD Model Convention; and Luis Manual Vinuales, who will author the Spanish country chapter of PE+, Wolters Kluwer's innovative new service designed to revolutionise permanent establishment research. Each expert will give a presentation, followed by a discussion with the audience.

"Research from Wolters Kluwer indicates that permanent establishment is an area in which international tax attorneys will require the greatest support this year," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager of the International Group at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Wolters Kluwer is pleased to partner with the 18th Annual US - Europe Tax Planning Strategies Conference and the ABA on this important panel to provide legal professionals with insights needed to prepare for ongoing developments in the concept of permanent establishment."

The speakers will cover several topics, including complex operating establishment and significant economic presence in the context of the digital economy, and how to deal with permanent establishment and limited companies.

Wolters Kluwer is the leading provider of English-language cross-border legal information and in-depth solutions for the global business and academic communities. Areas of expertise include commercial arbitration, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property law and international taxation.

The 18th Annual US - Europe Tax Planning Strategies Conference will be held at the Hotel Okura, Amsterdam from April 11- 13. The breakfast session and panel will take place on Thursday April 12, starting at 7.30 am. If you are interested in attending the breakfast session, please contact taxmem@americanbar.org.

