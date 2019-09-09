Wolters Kluwer to Host Session at the 73rd Congress of the International Fiscal Association

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that it will host a thought leadership session on September 10 at the 73rd Congress of the International Fiscal Association (IFA) in London.

The breakfast session, titled "Permanent Establishment Latest Developments and Future Outlook" will be moderated by Johann Müller, transfer pricing specialist at Coloplast. The panel of industry experts also includes Stefan Schmid of PwC Switzerland and Arvid Aage Skaar of the University of Oslo. They will cover Permanent Establishment (PE) in the digital economy from a comparative perspective, the allocation of profits to PEs in general, and the rules dictating the start and cessation of a PE.

"In light of recent developments, especially in relation to the digital economy, the process of understanding whether a PE exists and how profits are allocated to one can be challenging," said Gwen de Vries, Director Market Development and Publishing at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory International Group. "We are delighted to bring together a panel of the foremost experts in this subject matter to provide perspective on a selection of hot topics for PE."

At this year's conference, Wolters Kluwer will feature several solutions and content resources from its extensive international tax portfolio. One of the featured solutions is Kluwer International Tax Law, Wolters Kluwer's state-of-the-art research platform that integrates Wolters Kluwer's market-leading content with an intuitive user interface and practical tools. The company will also feature PE+, an intuitive, first-of-its-kind research tool that transforms the research process around PE for international tax law professionals. These solutions will be available for demonstration at Wolters Kluwer's booth #16.

The International Fiscal Association (IFA) is the world's only non-governmental and non-sectoral international organisation dealing with fiscal (tax) matters. Headquartered in Rotterdam, IFA provides, in conjunction with the activities of each country branch, a blend of comprehensive research on international taxation and the development of programmes and initiatives of current practical importance.

