Wolters Kluwer To Launch the Global Privacy Law Review

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that it will launch a timely new resource, the Global Privacy Law Review (GPLR), next month. The new journal will focus on high quality peer-reviewed articles, opinions, case notes, and literature review on all aspects of privacy, data protection and cybersecurity topics around the world.

Wolters Kluwer is committed to offering top analysis and coverage of legal developments worldwide. GPLR provides customers with regular updates and timely discussions on the national, regional and international cross-border trends and legal developments spanning from the new European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), to the Japanese Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI), and other laws and jurisdictions around the world. GPLR also provides legal professionals with a lively forum for debate on controversial issues spanning the globe, offering possible solutions to the legal challenges faced by society and industries at the height of the Information Age.

GPLR is led by acclaimed expert Editor-in-Chief Ceyhun Necati Pehlivan, and a distinguished editorial board that includes top-tier academics and professionals from around the world to maintain the consistency and high-quality of its articles and publications.

"Wolters Kluwer is thrilled to add the Global Privacy Law Review to its portfolio," said Christine Robben, Acquisition Manager at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory International Group. "We look forward to working with Ceyhun Necati Pehlivan and the editorial board to expand our content offerings and provide legal professionals with in-depth and comprehensive international privacy news."

"The launch of the Global Privacy Law Review brings together thought leaders, scholars, and practitioners from across the globe to tackle the most timely privacy and security challenges posed in the era of ever-changing technology," said Ceyhun Necati Pehlivan, editor-in-chief of GPLR. "I am delighted to work with Wolters Kluwer to deliver quality content and research in this field, contribute to the public debate, and shape the future landscape of data privacy and cybersecurity."

GPLR provides in-depth analysis on the most current issues and features:

Analytical and thought-provoking articles by leading academics and practitioners;

Insightful case notes from around the world, including decisions by the data protection authorities, the European and international courts, as well as courts on a national level;

National and regional reports highlighting key legal, regulatory, and administrative challenges and developments; and

Reviews of the latest literature on privacy.

Each issue will be available online and in print via http://kluwerlawonline.com/ and http://www.kluweriplaw.com/

For more information about GPLR, visit: http://www.kluwerlaw.com/GPLR/

