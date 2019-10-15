Wolters Kluwer to Showcase Technical Answer Group Solution at American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the upcoming launch of the Technical Answer Group (TAG) database on Cheetah™, Wolters Kluwer's market-leading research platform. Ahead of the launch in November, Wolters Kluwer will showcase the enhanced version of TAG at the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries (ASPPA) Annual Conference in National Harbor, Maryland from October 20-23.

Wolters Kluwer is committed to providing retirement industry and pension professionals with innovative digital solutions that deliver value and enable a more seamless workflow. TAG on Cheetah™ is the latest step in that initiative, providing users with streamlined access to an extensive database of more than 3,500 previously asked questions, quick reference tools, charts, authoritative well-known industry treatises, and pension and benefits news updates. With this platform upgrade, TAG's new interface improves usability and provides more advanced search capabilities leading to greater work efficiencies and time savings.

"As we demonstrate our continued commitment to enhance our products with innovative technology that equips our customers with the tools they need to have an easier and more efficient workflow, we are excited to launch the improved TAG database on Cheetah™," said Brian Furgala, Director of ERISA Services, TAG data and ftwilliam.com for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are thrilled to offer an exclusive preview of the enhanced TAG database to retirement industry professionals at the ASPPA Annual Conference and look forward to building on these enhancements in the future."

New and improved features of TAG include:

Ability to target searches through the entire dashboard or through the TAG FAQ database

Prominent "Submit a question to TAG" widget within the dashboard

Over 50 Wolters Kluwer Pension and Benefits treatises integrated into the TAG dashboard

New practice tools, such as the compare charts, decision trees, and calculators

Capabilities to save documents, create project and client folders, and retain search history

Updated daily TAG news feed

Cheetah™ is an intuitive research platform, powered by Wolters Kluwer's world-class content. Enabling faster, more accurate research, a new search structure and enriched content, it organizes information and tools topically, putting content in context so professionals can quickly locate the information and guidance needed.

The ASPPA Annual Conference serves as a hub for connecting retirement industry professionals with market-leading products and networking opportunities. Attendees at the ASPPA Annual Conference can hear Furgala speak throughout the course of the conference covering current events, ethics, DC Documents, and as a member of the "Ask the Experts" panel.

For more information on the ASPPA Annual Conference, visit: http://asppaannual.org/conference/

To learn more about Technical Answer Group on Cheetah™, visit: https://product.ftwilliam.com/products/tag/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

http://www.wolterskluwerlr.com

