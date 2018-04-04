Wolters Kluwer White Paper Examines Employer Best Practices for Tackling Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Wolters Kluwer legal analyst Pamela Wolf, J.D., examines the persistence of sexual harassment in the workplace and provides context for the policies necessary to prevent it. The paper features critical insight by seasoned attorney practitioners from leading law firms with extensive experience helping clients deal with sexual harassment and other challenging workplace issues.

"As demonstrated by the recent wave of sexual harassment allegations in virtually every corner of the American workplace, this is an issue that continues to endure," said Wolf. "This white paper highlights the challenges employees face when experiencing harassment and how employers can act proactively to avoid these situations and take appropriate action when allegations are made."

The white paper offers guidance by attorneys on what an effective sexual harassment policy should include, such as:

It should clearly spell out the company's prohibition against all forms of harassment against any protected class, including sexual harassment;

It should lay out a reporting procedure, provide multiple avenues for employees to complain, clearly lay out the duty to report, and include a section on anti-retaliation;

It must be in writing and easily accessible by all employees within the organization. It should be clear, understandable, and include some examples of sexual harassment; and

It should state that good faith complaints will be investigated swiftly and if appropriate, prompt corrective action will be taken.

The paper also includes must-haves for effective sexual harassment policies and a checklist for handling complaints.

Wolters Kluwer provides world-class content on labor and employment law. Notable products include the Labor & Employment Law Library on Cheetah™, a complete online resource that links federal and state labor and employment laws to thousands of cases, concise explanations and expert analysis and offers one of the most robust online libraries for labor arbitration research. The platform also includes time-saving tools such as federal and state employment and anti-harassment law comparison charts, tracker news alerts, and access to Employment Law Daily.

To download "Sexual Harassment: Grappling with a Persistent Workplace Quagmire," visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/campaign/labor-employment-law-special-briefing/.

