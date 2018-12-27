Wolters Kluwer White Paper Examines Transformative Educational Legislation

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has issued a new white paper, "Analysis of the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act of 2018 (Perkins V)."

This white paper is the latest addition to Wolters Kluwer's Resources for Educators online platform. Authored by Arnold & Porter LLP policy experts Amy Budner Smith and Roxana Boyd, the paper offers an expert analysis of the newly enacted Strengthening Career and Technical Education Act of 2018, which is the first reauthorization of the $1.2 billion Career and Technical Education program in more than a decade. The legislation will funnel federal funds to states and school districts for career and technical education programs benefiting students, schools, and employers.

"Wolters Kluwer is committed to keeping educators informed and up-to-date on changing legislations that impact their profession," said Marcy Levin-Epstein, Publisher of Resources for Educators at Wolters Kluwer. "We are proud to partner with Arnold & Porter LLP to provide a section-by-section breakdown of the act's provisions and further prepare the education community for the new legislation that will go into effect in mid-2019."

"The Perkins Act white paper discusses the important updates made to modernize the technical education system while also further decreasing the federal government's role in it," said Smith. "Federal funds are now allowed for use as early as middle school, and career and technical education programs will be opened up to students as early as 5th and 6th grades, creating opportunities for career exploration and development at a younger age."



Since 1990, Wolters Kluwer's Resources for Educators has been working to build close partnerships between families and schools. Educators across the country depend on our proven parent involvement publications to give help and support to the families they serve. Every month from September through May, readers get practical, age-appropriate tips and ideas that today's busy families can use to improve school success, boost the home and school partnership, enhance parenting skills, build positive character traits, and develop healthy eating and fitness habits.

To download "Analysis of the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act of 2018 (Perkins V)," visit: www.rfeonline.com/cte-whitepaper-download.

