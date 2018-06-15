Wolters Kluwer's CasebookConnect.com Wins Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution for 2018 SIIA Education Technology CODiE Awards

CasebookConnect.com is a cloud-based learning solution that is transforming legal education. The expert solution provides law students with a suite of online content and learning tools designed to maximize their success in the highly competitive law school environment. CasebookConnect.com access includes a full digital version of the textbook with an elegant reading experience designed for intense academic reading. The e-reader features a robust search engine, multi-color highlights and note-taking features.

"CasebookConnect.com was developed as part of Wolters Kluwer's continued efforts to provide law students with accurate content, efficient practice tools and an exceptional learning experience," said Vikram Savkar, Vice President and General Manager of the Legal Education group at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are thrilled that the 2018 SIIA CODiE Awards have recognized CasebookConnect.com for its powerful ability to improve student outcomes."

Notable features of CasebookConnect.com include:

An outline tool that pulls student's e-book notes into an outline format, saving time for studying;

A study center that gives students access to hundreds of practice questions in a variety of learning formats: video, multiple choice, flashcards, short answer and essays; and

A course-specific legal news feed with links to news stories relevant to what students are learning in class.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

