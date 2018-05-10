Wolters Kluwer's Cheetah™ & Cybersecurity & Privacy Law Suite Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards Finalists for Best Legal Solution

Cheetah™ is an intuitive legal research platform, powered by Wolters Kluwer's world-class content. Enabling faster, more accurate research, a new search structure and enriched content, it organizes legal information topically, putting content in context so attorneys can quickly understand and advise on today's complex matters. Over the past year, Cheetah™ has been successfully adopted by more than 2500 law firms, law schools and corporate legal departments.

Available on Cheetah™, Wolters Kluwer's market-leading legal research platform, the Cybersecurity & Privacy Law Suite provides access to a vast range of content and tools to streamline navigation of cybersecurity and electronic privacy. The Suite provides authoritative, accurate and timely analysis and tools to help attorneys navigate the complexities of this quickly evolving legal and regulatory environment.

"Cheetah™ and the Cybersecurity & Privacy Law Suite were designed to provide attorneys with expert analysis and authoritative content in an easy to use and intuitive interface, enabling interactive and precise research to drive towards greater efficiency and better outcomes for their clients," said Dean Sonderegger, Vice President and General Manager, Legal Markets & Innovation. "We are thrilled that the 2018 SIIA CODiE Awards have recognized these innovative solutions and the opportunities they present to help legal professionals cultivate a sophisticated understanding of the latest developments within the legal and regulatory landscape."

Notable features of Cheetah™ include:

Comprehensive, curated coverage of broad and deep content across more than 25 practice areas;

Hundreds of time-saving interactive practice tools, including proprietary SmartCharts, which help users build customized multijurisdictional surveys with just a few clicks of the mouse; and

Customizable topical dashboards which put each user's high-value content right at their fingertips.

Notable features of the Cybersecurity & Privacy Law Suite on Cheetah™ include:

Leading authorities provide insights and guidance on how to navigate the increasingly complex framework of regulatory expectations around cybersecurity and privacy;

Efficient interactive tools enabling users to access accurate answers, generate charts, maintain compliance and communicate complicated information clearly; and

News curated through a variety of sources detailing the latest legislative, case law and other key developments.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Business Technology Winner Announcement & Celebration, June 12th in San Francisco.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

