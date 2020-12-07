Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com ™ Distribution Tracking Software Named a Winner for the 2020 BIG Awards

Ftwilliam.com ™ Distribution Tracking Software (DTS) was built by and for retirement service providers to automate all tasks associated with preparing and tracking distributions. DTS saves providers time, reduces risk and operating costs, and increases overall efficiency. This solution also offers built-in accountability tools, streamlined communication, and data collection to make distribution preparation and tracking much faster and more efficient.

"We are thrilled that the 2020 BIG Awards has recognized ftwilliam.com Distribution Tracking Software as the New Product of the Year," said Chris Sullivan, head of Transactional & Retirement Portfolio at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "This software provides retirement service providers accessibility to critical tools to help them serve their clients in the most efficient way possible."

The BIG Awards for Business is a diverse industry awards program that gives companies of all sizes a chance to be globally recognized by panels of business experts and leaders. The award categories range from organizational and personnel awards to product awards and include recognitions such as start-up of the year, company of the year, new product of the year, case study of the year, executive of the year, woman of the year and many more.

Some software highlights include:

- Integration with ftwilliam.com's 1099 and Compliance Modules for streamlined Form 1099 preparation, automated force-out campaigns, RMDs, plan terminations, and corrective distributions and refunds by pulling;

- Integration with rollover partners that include Millennium Trust Company, Liberty Trust, Ktrade, BPAS, and PenChecks;

- Tracking for loan processing and model loans using data pulled from the Document and Compliance Models;

- Notifications and Alerts to ensure no tasks are missed and customers avoid costly IRS penalties;

- Portal data collection to process a distribution via the distribution portal, fully optimized for mobile devices;

- Document exchange and a template manager to batch create distribution packages and other related documents such as custodial directives and force-out notices to deliver via the portal;

- Audit trail to show all emails, e-signatures, files delivered, data entered for distributions with a time and date stamp and export option for IRS audits; and

- Batch Import Distributions for plan termination, conversion and force outs.

Ftwilliam.com, a product suite from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., offers modern, cloud-based employee benefits and pension software. The ftwilliam.com product line consists of web-based software for retirement, welfare, and non-qualified documents; government forms, and compliance testing and reporting. Other unique tools are also offered to help customers increase their efficiency such as ftwPortal Pro, ftwProposal Pro and ftwPro Amend. Easy-to use with world-class customer support including online help and free training. All modules are 100% cloud-based and integrated with data automatically shared with any other modules, saving you time, driving innovation and increasing efficiency.

To learn more about ftwilliam.com Distribution Tracking Software, visit: http://product.ftwilliam.com/products/distribution-tracking-software/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

