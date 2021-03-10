Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com Partners with Vestwell to Bring Modern Workplace Retirement Technology to TPA Recordkeepers

Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com customers can now streamline recordkeeping for their clients through a joint solution using Vestwell recordkeeping software and services. "The TPA and recordkeeping industries have long been plagued by outdated technology," said Chris Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager for the Transactional and Retirement Portfolio for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Together, Vestwell and ftwilliam.com are leveraging modern technology to increase efficiency and differentiation while driving down back office costs. Through this partnership, we can deliver a true end-to-end offering that elevates the process and the user experience."

ftwilliam.com is a leading provider of plan document, 5500, and discrimination testing software to TPAs, many of whom also conduct their own recordkeeping, while Vestwell licenses enterprise recordkeeping SaaS solutions to help financial institutions more effectively power their retirement plans. The partnership between the two companies will provide a significant lift for those looking to enhance their core competencies, drive efficiencies, and reduce their cost-to-serve across the entire ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to be formalizing our longstanding relationship with Wolters Kluwer as we continue to modernize the retirement plan industry together," said Aaron Schumm, Founder & CEO of Vestwell. "Through our relationship with ftwilliam.com, we look forward to bringing regional and super-regional TPA-recordkeepers a modern operating system to scale their back office, expand their breadth of services, and differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace."

To learn more, visit: https://product.ftwilliam.com/about/partners/

About Vestwell

Vestwell is the digital recordkeeping platform bringing the 401(k) and 403(b) industry into the modern Fintech era. We have rearchitected the workplace retirement offering from the ground up and built an engine to power the $30T industry. Our customizable, open architecture, and white-labeled platform becomes a natural extension of financial services and payroll partners, while removing traditional friction points plaguing legacy recordkeeping. The result is an easier, more efficient, and all-around better experience for everyone, delivered at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at Vestwell.com and on Twitter @Vestwell .

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

