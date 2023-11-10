Wolters Kluwer's innovative technologies recognized by International Business Awards

Legal & Regulatory division honored for solutions serving the legal and healthcare industries

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. announced today that its VitalLaw® and MediRegs solutions were honored as winners across multiple categories in the 2023 International Business Awards®. Wolters Kluwer's VitalLaw® received a Gold Stevie® in both the "Legal Solution" and "Legal Information Solution" categories, while MediRegs was named a Bronze Stevie® winner in the "Healthcare Technology Solution" category.

"Wolters Kluwer is committed to providing law firms, corporates, and our healthcare compliance customers with the innovative solutions they require to streamline workflows and bolster strategic decision-making," said Atul Dubey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are proud that the acclaimed Stevie Awards have recognized our focus on client-centric technologies that deliver immediate value."

With more than 25,000 pieces of practical content and data visualization tools, VitalLaw® is Wolters Kluwer's intuitive legal research platform. The solution empowers attorneys with access to essential resources – such as expert analysis, authoritative content, and easy to use practice tools – that aid in better understanding the many complexities of day-to-day legal practice.

MediRegs is a SaaS based workflow solution enabling healthcare workers to keep up to date on constantly changing healthcare regulations and reimbursement. The solution provides immediate access to accurate regulatory content, coding tools, and calculators.

The International Business Awards honor outstanding workplace achievements spanning technology, customer service, and beyond. Nominations were evaluated by a panel of more than 230 senior-level executives working in businesses across the globe.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

