Wolters Kluwer's Legisway and MediRegs named 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalists

The innovative legal solutions were recognized under the Business Technology category as market leaders

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that its solutions Legisway and MediRegs were named finalists in the 38th annual SIIA CODiE Awards. Legisway was recognized in the Best Work Management Platform category, and MediRegs was honored in the Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution category.

Legisway, Wolters Kluwer's AI-powered solution for managing information related to contracts, intellectual property, compliance, and key business data, streamlines a wide range of workflows for corporate law departments. The solution offers true flexible enterprise legal information management that can be customized with an industry focus, helping the corporate law department enhance collaboration with the business and minimize risk.

Wolters Kluwer's MediRegs allows users to address multiple challenges facing the industry by providing immediate access to premier content, coding tools, and calculators. The platform helps healthcare workers keep up to date on constantly changing healthcare regulations and reimbursement by providing a SaaS workflow solution, integration options, and premier healthcare reimbursement and regulatory software.

"We are committed to delivering expertise and innovating to help our customers in highly regulated areas like the healthcare and retirement space," said Atul Dubey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We extend our deepest gratitude to the 2023 CODiE Awards for recognizing how innovative legal technology solutions like Legisway and hospital revenue cycle management offerings like MediRegs are increasing the effectiveness of our customers and keeping them compliant with increasingly complex and ever-changing regulations."

The CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists represent the most innovative and impactful applications and products from software developers, content, media, and related technologies. CODiE Award winners will be announced during virtual celebrations on June 21 and June 22 at 1pm ET. Details about each finalist are available, here: www.siia.net/codie

Wolters Kluwer's Legisway and MediRegs were also honored as Stevie® Award winners in the 2023 American Business Awards® across multiple categories. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Legisway won gold in the Work Management Platform category and silver in the Emerging Technology solution. Meanwhile, MediRegs won gold in the Health & Medical Information Solution category, and bronze in both the Healthcare Technology Solution and Customer Service Team of the Year categories.

