Wolters Kluwer's MediRegs launches new automated analytics solution

News provided by

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

28 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Analytical APIs provide healthcare revenue cycle professionals with real-time access to MediRegs, saving time and increasing efficiency

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S. has launched Analytical APIs within MediRegs, Wolters Kluwer's acclaimed healthcare coding, reimbursement, and compliance solution. The launch of this service enables healthcare revenue cycle, reimbursement, and audit professionals to use automated analytics to increase efficiencies and cash collections throughout the audit and appeals processes.

"As healthcare revenue cycle professionals face significant staff shortages and rapidly changing Medicare rates, it's important for our customers to stay up to date on regulatory requirements," said David Bartolone, Wolters Kluwer's VP and General Manager MediRegs. "We have the ability to integrate our Analytical APIs into our customers' workflow to simplify time-consuming revenue cycle tasks, helping them increase their hospital's bottom line and maximize reimbursement."

With healthcare revenue cycle professionals experiencing increased operational challenges, Wolters Kluwer has launched the Analytical APIs as an extension of the MediRegs platform so users can streamline their workflow and meet cash goals. Customers can add several products into their eco-system, including the NCCI Code Pair Check, MS-DRG Grouper Calculator, Professional Fee Calculator, OPPS Grouper Calculator, OPPS Batch services, and more. Customers can tailor their Analytical API specifications based on their business needs. Whether it's the calculator(s), NCCI, or batch processing, the APIs can help hospitals reduce error rates by up to five percent.

MediRegs helps users address multiple challenges facing the industry by providing immediate access to premier coding tools and calculators via Analytical APIs, offering multiple integration options based on customer need.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedInX, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Frank Ready
Senior Specialist, External Communications
Legal & Regulatory
Wolters Kluwer
Office: 717-205-3647
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Also from this source

Wolters Kluwer placed in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management

Wolters Kluwer placed in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that the company has been positioned...
Wolters Kluwer collaborates with German publishing company C.H.Beck

Wolters Kluwer collaborates with German publishing company C.H.Beck

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced a new collaboration with the German publishing company C.H.Beck. Kluwer Arbitration and Kluwer ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.