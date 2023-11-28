Wolters Kluwer's MediRegs launches new automated analytics solution

Analytical APIs provide healthcare revenue cycle professionals with real-time access to MediRegs, saving time and increasing efficiency

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S. has launched Analytical APIs within MediRegs, Wolters Kluwer's acclaimed healthcare coding, reimbursement, and compliance solution. The launch of this service enables healthcare revenue cycle, reimbursement, and audit professionals to use automated analytics to increase efficiencies and cash collections throughout the audit and appeals processes.

"As healthcare revenue cycle professionals face significant staff shortages and rapidly changing Medicare rates, it's important for our customers to stay up to date on regulatory requirements," said David Bartolone, Wolters Kluwer's VP and General Manager MediRegs. "We have the ability to integrate our Analytical APIs into our customers' workflow to simplify time-consuming revenue cycle tasks, helping them increase their hospital's bottom line and maximize reimbursement."

With healthcare revenue cycle professionals experiencing increased operational challenges, Wolters Kluwer has launched the Analytical APIs as an extension of the MediRegs platform so users can streamline their workflow and meet cash goals. Customers can add several products into their eco-system, including the NCCI Code Pair Check, MS-DRG Grouper Calculator, Professional Fee Calculator, OPPS Grouper Calculator, OPPS Batch services, and more. Customers can tailor their Analytical API specifications based on their business needs. Whether it's the calculator(s), NCCI, or batch processing, the APIs can help hospitals reduce error rates by up to five percent.

MediRegs helps users address multiple challenges facing the industry by providing immediate access to premier coding tools and calculators via Analytical APIs, offering multiple integration options based on customer need.

