The intuitive research solution will provide users with access to even more up-to-date content on constantly developing ESG regulations, legislation, and more across key practice areas

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced it has expanded its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) content on VitalLaw with a new column, ESG Ready Lawyer.

Wolters Kluwer's VitalLaw Expands Environmental, Social, and Governance Content with New ESG Ready Lawyer Column for Legal Professionals.

A cutting-edge, digital research solution for legal professionals, VitalLaw provides comprehensive support and world-class content in several key practice areas that touch on ESG matters, including antitrust, cybersecurity, healthcare, labor & employment, and more. With more than 25,000 pieces of applicable content, VitalLaw offers customers access to solutions that enrich the legal process, enabling faster answers and deeper insights to drive greater efficiency and better outcomes for their clients – overall, increasing productivity.

Developed by Senior Legal Analyst Brad Rosen, the ESG Ready Lawyer column will profile top legal practitioners in the ESG area and provide deeper insights on ESG overall. The column will also explore the rapid emergence of the anti-ESG movement, the increasing demand for ESG expertise, and more.

"Legal professionals are increasingly challenged by the unprecedented growth in ESG legal issues and concerns," said Rosen. "Law firms are positioning themselves to respond to increasing demand for ESG expertise by establishing and growing ESG practice groups and teams."

The column's first installment features Perkins Coie partners Allison Handy and Gwen Williamson, who join Rosen to discuss their firm's views on ESG, as well as their own unique journeys in today's ESG climate. To read the ESG Ready Lawyer piece on VitalLaw, visit: Perkins Coie's Allison Handy and Gwen Williamson discuss their approach to ESG legal practice in today's challenging environment

To learn more about VitalLaw and its extensive ESG content, visit: www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/vitallaw-law-firms

