Wolverine and Metallica Scholars Amp Up the Skilled Trades with Their 4th Collection Featuring Limited-Edition High-Top Sneakers

Wolverine

15 Nov, 2023, 11:11 ET

A portion of proceeds from the collection will support the next generation of skilled trade workers.

ROCKFORD, Mich., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine, the 140-year-old boot brand, and Metallica Scholars, the workforce education initiative within Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH) have teamed up for a fourth time to support the next generation of skilled workers. 50% of all proceeds from the collection will be donated directly to Metallica Scholars, the workforce education pillar of AWMH.

Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Collection High-Top Sneaker
Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Collection High-Top Sneaker

The highlight of the 2023 co-branded collection is a limited-edition high-top sneaker featuring debossed artwork from Brandon Heart, a long-time Metallica collaborator and artist. Each pair of high-top sneakers is handcrafted in Mexico with a premium leather upper, a Wolverine x Metallica Scholars woven tongue label, and a leather lining that provides added comfort and easy break-in. The sneakers will retail for $160 on wolverine.com and will be available in men's sizes 7 - 14.

"Wolverine is dedicated to supporting the next generation of skilled trades workers and closing the skilled trades gap," said Scott Schoessel, VP of Global Marketing for Wolverine. "The ongoing partnership with Metallica Scholars is a key component of that mission. This new collection embodies our partnership and purpose, and are the perfect blend of heavy metal, quality, and purpose." 

In addition to the limited-edition high-top sneakers, the collection includes a Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Encore Shirt-Jac (retailing for $75) and Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Trucker Hat (retailing for $20). All items are available on Wolverine.com.

Since 2019, Wolverine has donated over $750,000 to All Within My Hands. Notably, Wolverine product has been featured throughout Metallica's M72 World Tour at concert merch stands and surrounding popup shops. All proceeds from the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Tour Merch benefit Metallica Scholars.

ABOUT WOLVERINE
Wolverine, the 140-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled tradespeople. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed nearly $2 million over the last 5 years to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT ALL WITHIN MY HANDS
Founded in 2017, AWMH is a non-profit, philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. Metallica Scholars is a major workforce education initiative that provides direct support to community colleges, in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges, to enhance career and technical education programs. These programs provide skills and services to students who are looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program. 100% of donations made to AWMH go directly to local organizations that the Foundation supports. Please visit AllWithinMyHands.org for more information.

